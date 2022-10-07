Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist dead in Saturday crash in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday, according to the Salem Police Department. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE. Police said a Mazda sedan was turning left onto Silverton Road and was hit by the...
On portable toilets, Albany tries again
Albany is taking another run at writing a law that allows portable toilets in more places than permitted now but still retains a number of restrictions. The city council Monday got a briefing on the latest proposal from Public Works Director Chris Bailey. Council members seemed to be OK with what they heard.
Bike ride: On the street for Columbus
On the eve of Columbus Day, I rode the bike along parts of Columbus Street in Albany, from the north to the south. Not that there is anything fascinating to see along Columbus. For the most part it’s an ordinary residential street, except in the south where it turns into high-speed expressway.
Out with the old, in with the new; demolition begins on Lebanon Fire District station
LEBANON, Ore. -- It's out with the old and in with the new for the Lebanon Fire District as demolition began Monday morning on the district's Station 31. Fire Chief Joseph Rodondi said this project goes back to 2019, when voters passed a $16 million bond to replace Station 31.
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
Air quality alert issued for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon
Smoke from wildfires could hang in the air in Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas for much of this week. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued on Monday, Oct. 10 an air quality advisory through Friday, Oct. 14 that included the three largest cities in Linn and Benton counties.
Unexploded Grenades Wash Up on Oregon Beach
Located on the western coast of Oregon, Newport is known for its beaches, its aquarium and its numerous historic structures. Recently, however, the coastal town has become known for something a little more alarming — what appears to be an array of unexploded grenades that began washing ashore, and which necessitated the local police to send a warning to area residents.
Bad air hovers across eastern Lane County as large wildfire burns
Unhealthy to hazardous air will blanket the south Willamette Valley through Wednesday night, according to the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The Cedar Creek Fire is the prime culprit. Burning away east of Oakridge since August 1, the fire has become increasingly contained. But as Travis Knudsen of LRAPA explained to KLCC, there are still fuels within its perimeter, releasing smoke and particulates as they burn.
ODOT workers plead guilty in equipment reselling scheme
Three employees used governmental credit cards to steal more than $6 million from the public before they were caught.Three longtime Oregon Department of Transportation employees who worked out of ODOT's regional Maintenance Station on Lawnfield Road in Clackamas pleaded guilty this month to theft of governmental property. On Oct. 4 in Clackamas County Circuit Court, the wife of one of the ODOT employees was included in a total of four defendants who admitted to crimes for their roles in a multimillion-dollar equipment reselling scheme. ODOT employees Frank C. Smead of Wilsonville, John Wayne Tipton of Lake Oswego and Autumn Arndt...
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
Coast Guard stops 17-foot boat on Willamette River
A 17-foot boat with 3 people on board was stopped by the Coast Guard on the Willamette River near Oregon City for being an illegal charter, authorities said.
4.4 Earthquake Felt from Eugene to Vancouver
A 4.4 Magnitude earthquake originated nine miles southeast of Lacome, near Green Peter Lake. The quake could be felt from Eugene to Vancouver, Washington. According to the USGS, the earthquake started at 5:52 a.m.
The 4 largest recorded earthquakes to strike around the Willamette Valley
Friday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Linn County was a reminder that, although rare, the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas are capable of producing some powerful quakes.
Earthquake is reminder to prepare for the Big One, experts warn
Friday’s 4.4 earthquake in Linn County is an excellent reminder for Pacific Northwest residents to prepare for the potential 9.0 “megathrust” earthquake that could occur along the Cascadia subduction zone in our lifetime.
Linn Co. earthquake was largest to hit valley since ‘Spring Break Quake’ of ’93
The 4.4-magnitude earthquake that struck near the small town of Lacomb in Linn County today at 5:52 a.m., was the largest earthquake to occur within the Willamette Valley since the “Spring Break Quake” of 1993.
Albany, Lebanon recognized for revitalization efforts
The state’s chief downtown revitalization agency has recognized Lebanon’s first pride event among the best Main Street-backed programs in 2021. Family Pride Day drew about 300 participants and 20 vendors to a park in June and offered a space where people with LGBTQ+ identities and allies could share stories about their experiences and celebrate diversity.
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
Brisa Mendez Leaving KVAL-TV: Where’s the Oregon Meteorologist Going?
For almost two years, Eugene residents have turned to Brisa Mendez on KVAL-TV for the latest weather updates. Now, this young meteorologist is moving to the next step of her career. Brisa Mendez announced she is leaving KVAL-TV in Oregon in October 2022. Her viewers want to know where the weather anchor is going next and if her new job will also take her away from Oregon. They especially want to know if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Brisa Mendez said about leaving KVAL-TV here.
