Three employees used governmental credit cards to steal more than $6 million from the public before they were caught.Three longtime Oregon Department of Transportation employees who worked out of ODOT's regional Maintenance Station on Lawnfield Road in Clackamas pleaded guilty this month to theft of governmental property. On Oct. 4 in Clackamas County Circuit Court, the wife of one of the ODOT employees was included in a total of four defendants who admitted to crimes for their roles in a multimillion-dollar equipment reselling scheme. ODOT employees Frank C. Smead of Wilsonville, John Wayne Tipton of Lake Oswego and Autumn Arndt...

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO