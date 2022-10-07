ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, OR

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Motorcyclist dead in Saturday crash in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday, according to the Salem Police Department. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE. Police said a Mazda sedan was turning left onto Silverton Road and was hit by the...
SALEM, OR
hh-today.com

On portable toilets, Albany tries again

Albany is taking another run at writing a law that allows portable toilets in more places than permitted now but still retains a number of restrictions. The city council Monday got a briefing on the latest proposal from Public Works Director Chris Bailey. Council members seemed to be OK with what they heard.
ALBANY, OR
hh-today.com

Bike ride: On the street for Columbus

On the eve of Columbus Day, I rode the bike along parts of Columbus Street in Albany, from the north to the south. Not that there is anything fascinating to see along Columbus. For the most part it’s an ordinary residential street, except in the south where it turns into high-speed expressway.
ALBANY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Albany, OR
Local
Oregon Traffic
Albany, OR
Traffic
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Air quality alert issued for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon

Smoke from wildfires could hang in the air in Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas for much of this week. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued on Monday, Oct. 10 an air quality advisory through Friday, Oct. 14 that included the three largest cities in Linn and Benton counties.
CORVALLIS, OR
InsideHook

Unexploded Grenades Wash Up on Oregon Beach

Located on the western coast of Oregon, Newport is known for its beaches, its aquarium and its numerous historic structures. Recently, however, the coastal town has become known for something a little more alarming — what appears to be an array of unexploded grenades that began washing ashore, and which necessitated the local police to send a warning to area residents.
NEWPORT, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Railroads#Asphalt#The Union Pacific#The Portland Western#P W#Odot
klcc.org

Bad air hovers across eastern Lane County as large wildfire burns

Unhealthy to hazardous air will blanket the south Willamette Valley through Wednesday night, according to the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The Cedar Creek Fire is the prime culprit. Burning away east of Oakridge since August 1, the fire has become increasingly contained. But as Travis Knudsen of LRAPA explained to KLCC, there are still fuels within its perimeter, releasing smoke and particulates as they burn.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

ODOT workers plead guilty in equipment reselling scheme

Three employees used governmental credit cards to steal more than $6 million from the public before they were caught.Three longtime Oregon Department of Transportation employees who worked out of ODOT's regional Maintenance Station on Lawnfield Road in Clackamas pleaded guilty this month to theft of governmental property. On Oct. 4 in Clackamas County Circuit Court, the wife of one of the ODOT employees was included in a total of four defendants who admitted to crimes for their roles in a multimillion-dollar equipment reselling scheme. ODOT employees Frank C. Smead of Wilsonville, John Wayne Tipton of Lake Oswego and Autumn Arndt...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KGW

Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
polkio.com

4.4 Earthquake Felt from Eugene to Vancouver

A 4.4 Magnitude earthquake originated nine miles southeast of Lacome, near Green Peter Lake. The quake could be felt from Eugene to Vancouver, Washington. According to the USGS, the earthquake started at 5:52 a.m.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Albany, Lebanon recognized for revitalization efforts

The state’s chief downtown revitalization agency has recognized Lebanon’s first pride event among the best Main Street-backed programs in 2021. Family Pride Day drew about 300 participants and 20 vendors to a park in June and offered a space where people with LGBTQ+ identities and allies could share stories about their experiences and celebrate diversity.
LEBANON, OR
earnthenecklace.com

Brisa Mendez Leaving KVAL-TV: Where’s the Oregon Meteorologist Going?

For almost two years, Eugene residents have turned to Brisa Mendez on KVAL-TV for the latest weather updates. Now, this young meteorologist is moving to the next step of her career. Brisa Mendez announced she is leaving KVAL-TV in Oregon in October 2022. Her viewers want to know where the weather anchor is going next and if her new job will also take her away from Oregon. They especially want to know if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Brisa Mendez said about leaving KVAL-TV here.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy