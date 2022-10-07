Read full article on original website
KTVL
New low-income housing will be available to homeless, fire survivors come November
WHITE CITY — More housing for low and middle-income families will be coming throughout all of the Rogue Valley. The first installation from the Jackson County Housing Authority will be in White City and open on November 1. “We will have at least 12 units set aside for homeless...
kqennewsradio.com
CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR IN ROSEBURG FRIDAY AFTERNOON
Non-affiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson will be in Roseburg Friday afternoon. The former state senator from Scappoose will continue her series of “Beers with Betsy” events with a stop at North Forty Beer Company on Southeast Jackson Street in downtown. Johnson will speak at the gathering which takes place between 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Johnson is also spending time in Grants Pass Friday before heading to Eugene.
nbc16.com
Firefighters investigate small fire in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday, October 6th, around 10:30 p.m., crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Canyonville South Umpqua Fire District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Azalea Rural Fire Protection District, Riddle Fire Protection District, Tri City Rural Fire Protection #4 and Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a wildland fire near Milepost 95 and Canyon Creek Road, between Canyonville and Azalea, OR.
kqennewsradio.com
KTVL
Medford changes yellow light timings following appealed ticket
MEDFORD — Correction: a previous version of this article noted that Glen Gumaer's appeal had been dismissed, meaning he still had to pay his ticket. News10 clarified with the city of Medford that Gumaer's entire case has been dismissed, meaning he does not have to pay his ticket. Back...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE finishes large prescribed burn in Siskiyou County Sunday
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit says that they finished their prescribed burn on the Bogus Creek Vegetation Management Project on Sunday. CAL FIRE says that over 90 fire personnel were at the burn to make sure it stayed within control lines. Crews were able to treat 560...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 10/6 – Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect Arrested, Oregon Governor Debate Tonight in Medford, Art Along the Rogue Starts Friday!
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The suspect accused of abusing over 30 animals, Joseph LaRue, made his first court appearance Wedneday. Alongside his attorney, LaRue appeared for his arraignment before he was taken into custody by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
kptv.com
Security at storage facility in Grants Pass shoots, injures burglary suspect
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was injured after being shot by a person watching a storage facility in Grants Pass on Saturday night, according to Grants Pass police. Police said just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting at U-Stow-It Mini Storage on Willow Lane. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot numerous times. Officers provided life-saving care before he was taken to a hospital. He has been identified as 34-year-old Robert Correa Jr.
KTVL
One person is dead after a single motorcycle crash in Selma
SELMA — Crews with the Illinois Valley Fire District, along with AMR Josephine County and officers with the Josephine County Sheriff's Office responded to a single fatal motorcycle crash on the 4100 block of Lakeshore Drive in Selma. Fire officials did not release any more information other than the...
KDRV
Medford Police advise east side neighborhood about bear sighting
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police officers have confirmed a bear is in the area of Brook Court and Ruby Drive. That location is near McAndrews Road and Brookdale Avenue in east Medford. MPD says it was giving the bear time and space to leave on its own. Officers monitored the...
Mount Shasta Herald
Man who lost his home in deadly Mill Fire joins flood of lawsuits against Roseburg plant
A man who lost his home in a wildfire last month has sued a wood products company at the center of the blaze, joining dozens of lawsuits accusing it of failing to address the risk of a fire starting on its property in Siskiyou County. The Mill Fire started near...
Eric Koon, the person of interest in a recent kidnapping, has been apprehended
At approximately 6:00AM on Thursday October 6, 2022 Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies working with multiple agency partners, responded to a home in the 600 block of S. Park Ave in Chiloquin. Law enforcement officers surrounded the residence and initially took several individuals into custody. Deputies, knowing Eric Patrick Koon, age 19, was still inside the residence, made numerous attempts over the course of several hours to give himself up.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR (October 6, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 3:56 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 2. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver BMW 135I, operated by...
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED CHILD NEGLECT INCIDENT
A fugitive was jailed following an alleged child neglect incident by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at about 9:40 a.m. officers responded to a business in the 400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard after citizens pulled a child out of the roadway because they were almost hit by a vehicle. The mother made her way to the business to look for the child and officers learned the child was able to leave the yard through a hole in the fencing while she was unattended.
KDRV
UPDATE: LOPEZ FOUND -- Police found Amaya Lopez
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says tonight it has located 21-year-old Amaya Maria Lopez "alive and well. The search for her is no longer active." Original post below from 10/5/2022:. CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.-- Police are searching for Amaya Lopez, who was last seen Monday, October 3rd...
KTVL
News Channel Nebraska
Oregon man charged for 'magic mushrooms'
NEBRASKA CITY – An Oregon man is charge in Otoe County for possession of “magic mushrooms.”. Court records say a sheriff’s deputy found 170, 4-gram packages of psilocybin capsules labeled "magic mushrooms." The packages were found in a tote in the back of a pickup truck that was stopped on Highway 2 on Oct. 1.
KDRV
kptv.com
Medford man sentenced to federal prison
MEDFORD, Ore. (KPTV) - A Medford man with previous felony convictions was sentenced to federal prison Thursday after police found him with a firearm, according to the US District Attorney’s Office. Hunter Talon Marlow, age 26, was previously arrested for his involvement in two Medford area shootings. On Thursday...
KDRV
