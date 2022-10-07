A fugitive was jailed following an alleged child neglect incident by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at about 9:40 a.m. officers responded to a business in the 400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard after citizens pulled a child out of the roadway because they were almost hit by a vehicle. The mother made her way to the business to look for the child and officers learned the child was able to leave the yard through a hole in the fencing while she was unattended.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO