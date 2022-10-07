Phoenix Suns: Here's what it's like when you're invited to training camp but not guaranteed a roster spot

Read full article on original website
The Atlanta Have Have Waived 4 Players
On Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have waived Armoni Brooks, Malik Ellison, Tyson Etienne, and Chris Silva.
Report: Atlanta Hawks 'suitor' for Phoenix Suns veteran Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns are less than two weeks away from their season opener and still officially have Jae Crowder on their roster. Maybe the Atlanta Hawks can change that. The Athletic's...
Suns SG Devin Booker Left Out of Top Ten in NBA Rankings
The debate continues to rage on over where Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker ranks among the NBA's best, and in the eyes of Sports Illustrated, he's not quite top-ten material. Five Suns cracked the top 100 of the preseason rankings, and Booker led the pack after ranking at No....
Memphis Grizzlies Sign Former Duke Star
On Monday, the Memphis Grizzlies announced that they have signed Matthew Hurt. In 2021, Hurt averaged 18.3 points per game for Duke men's basketball.
Orlando Magic Sign Recent Los Angeles Clippers Player
On Saturday, the Orlando Magic announced the signing of Jay Scrubb. The 22-year-old played in 18 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season.
Report: Hawks in “recent” trade talks for Suns forward Jae Crowder
The Atlanta Hawks return only seven players from last season’s roster heading into 2022-23, and more turnover could be on the way. Shams Charania of The Athletic stated Monday morning that the Hawks have been in talks with the Phoenix Suns about forward Jae Crowder in “recent weeks and months”.
Report: Hawks interested in Jae Crowder
The Hawks have emerged as a potential suitor for Suns forward Jae Crowder, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Crowder has been away from the Suns this preseason as the team looks to trade him. According to Charania, the Hawks and Suns have had some discussions about Crowder...
Pelicans travel to San Antonio to take on Spurs
Pelicans heading on the road to take on Spurs.
Mavs Could Reportedly Sign Former Nuggets Player
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks could sign former Denver Nuggets guard Facu Campazzo.
Suns: Jock Landale Has A Big Opportunity To Secure Backup Center Spot
Jock Landale has been a huge bright spot for the Phoenix Suns so far this offseason. Sunday night’s loss to the Adelaide 36ers obviously took a lot of the news in Phoenix with a 134-124 upset in a preseason scrimmage to begin their 2022-23 season play. However, one thing that was noted heavily going into the game, was how will the Sun’s new bench depth be handled throughout the preseason and which players will head coach Monty Williams plug in and out on the court.
Memphis Grizzlies 2022-23 NBA preview: Ja Morant and Co. look to build off success, take next step in West
The Memphis Grizzlies were one of the surprise teams in the NBA last season. After squeaking into the postseason via the play-in tournament two years ago, Memphis finished with the second-best record in the entire league in 2021-22, and the team advanced to the second round for the first time since 2015. The Grizzlies were ultimately bested by the Golden State Warriors in six games in the conference semifinals, but they certainly put the league on notice. Now, they'll look to build off that success that they had last season and take another step forward in the coming campaign.
