Road Construction Near Sierra Middle School Starts Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

Note: As a partner with Las Cruces Public Schools the City of Las Cruces shares this information with residents.

Road construction projects starting next week near Sierra Middle School, at the intersection of Walnut Street and Spruce Avenue, are expected to cause delays for walkers, bus riders and parents who drop off and pick up their children.

The work includes ADA-compliant upgrades to sidewalks, work on water lines, and repaving Walnut Street between Spruce Street and Hadley Avenue.

According to Highland Enterprises, the project contractor, the projects are expected to be completed in five to six weeks.

Motorists are urged to slow down in construction zones, obey the posted speed limit and watch for pedestrians.