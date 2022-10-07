Read full article on original website
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Help Wanted: Jobs Available in the Mountains
When many look to the mountains today, they see opportunities for recreation and rest. Previous generations saw opportunity: resources that were in demand needed a ready supply of laborers to bring them to the local market. Getting to Sugar Hollow in western Albemarle County a century-or-so ago was not the...
pagevalleynews.com
A&P reopens as Super Fresh
October 9, 1986 — A&P’s Luray store will officially reopen today (Thursday) as Super Fresh Food Market. Super Fresh is a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company (A&P). The store located in the East Luray Shopping Center has been closed since 9 p.m....
Chesterfield could've offered cheaper curbside recycling option to all families
A decision to end Chesterfield curbside recycling services through a provider that partners with several other Central Virginia localities will have implications that go beyond increased costs.
WHSV
“It would literally grow back within hours”: Waynesboro tenants managing mold
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Life for a family of five can get complicated quickly, but when you throw in insufficient housing that stays covered in mold, that chaos turns into danger. Alanna Shifflett is just one person in the Shenandoah Valley living in an unsafe rental property. When she and...
Keep an eye out for the Hunter’s Moon rising this weekend
This Saturday, turn your gaze skyward for a special sight -- the Hunter's Moon, one of the brightest full moons of the year.
cbs19news
Orange County Landfill hosting a household hazardous waste collection event
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The County of Orange is hosting a household hazardous waste collection event Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will be held at the County Landfill at 11530 Porter Road. The event will allow residents to properly dispose of...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg’s oldest diner busting inflation one hot dog at a time
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Hot diggity dog! Lynchburg’s oldest restaurant is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday, October 11. Texas Inn or as locals like to say the “T Room” will be celebrating by “busting inflation”, selling 87-cent hotdogs. Hot dogs will be sold from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a limit of six per person.
NBC12
Chesterfield mother warning of EBT scam after losing benefits
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother is asking others to watch out after she became victim to a phishing scam that robbed her of her EBT benefits. The mother, who did not want to be identified, said it started with a text message asking to call a number and to give over personal information.
CDC Map: Masks urged for just 5 Virginia localities; much of state is green
Universal masking is now recommended for just five localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Short Pump Kroger will be the first to phase out single-use plastic bags
Kroger is officially going to start phasing out single-use plastic bags from their stores in the Richmond area, starting with their Short Pump location.
Bus wait times are 'a challenge,' Chesterfield student says
Some students are having having to wait roughly 45 minutes at school for the bus to pick them up to take them home, according to some Chesterfield families.
cardinalnews.org
Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?
On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
wcyb.com
Gov. Youngkin announced the use of new website to help Virginians find unclaimed property
RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that the Virginia Department of the Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division has launched their new program and website to help reunite Virginias with their unclaimed property. The KAPS program is currently in use by 30 states and provides full management...
Shop from hundreds of art vendors at Richmond’s Craft + Design
Get your holiday shopping started early this month with Craft + Design, a "museum quality" contemporary craft show produced by the Visual Arts Center of Richmond.
cbs19news
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA takes in animals from hurricane-impacted shelters
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Central Virginia came to the rescue of 45 hurricane refugee animals: 23 dogs and 21 cats. They arrived at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA on Thursday and are available to be fostered. The animals came from two separate transports: one from a shelter in Florida and...
PhillyBite
Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
cbs19news
Possibility of "twindemic" this flu season
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Local health officials are calling for a possible "twindemic," which is an abnormally high flu season mixed with COVID outbreaks. UVA Health doctors talked about both viruses in today's weekly health briefing. Hospital Epidemiologist Dr. Costi Sifri said it's time to get your flu shot...
Invasive pest affecting Richmond-area crape myrtles
The white specks that can be found on some of the flowering trees are insects called bark scale. Peggy Singlemann, a horticulture consultant and the founder of RVA Gardeners, said bark scale feed on the sap out of the trees. This eventually weakens the trees and shortens their longevity.
breezejmu.org
Miss Gay Harrisonburg 25th Anniversary
A new drag queen was crowned miss Gay Harrisonburg on October 1st. Sam Game celebrated with the queens and gained insight on their tight-knit community.
NBC 29 News
Community of Criglersville fights back against development plans
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A community in Madison County is petitioning against plans from a Richmond developer to construct an event venue at an abandoned elementary school. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Board of Supervisors listened to many of the residents of Criglersville protest the developer’s plans. “[There...
