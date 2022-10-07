ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, VA

pagevalleynews.com

A&P reopens as Super Fresh

October 9, 1986 — A&P’s Luray store will officially reopen today (Thursday) as Super Fresh Food Market. Super Fresh is a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company (A&P). The store located in the East Luray Shopping Center has been closed since 9 p.m....
LURAY, VA
Palmyra, VA
Virginia Government
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg’s oldest diner busting inflation one hot dog at a time

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Hot diggity dog! Lynchburg’s oldest restaurant is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday, October 11. Texas Inn or as locals like to say the “T Room” will be celebrating by “busting inflation”, selling 87-cent hotdogs. Hot dogs will be sold from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a limit of six per person.
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC12

Chesterfield mother warning of EBT scam after losing benefits

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother is asking others to watch out after she became victim to a phishing scam that robbed her of her EBT benefits. The mother, who did not want to be identified, said it started with a text message asking to call a number and to give over personal information.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
cardinalnews.org

Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?

On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
cbs19news

Possibility of "twindemic" this flu season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Local health officials are calling for a possible "twindemic," which is an abnormally high flu season mixed with COVID outbreaks. UVA Health doctors talked about both viruses in today's weekly health briefing. Hospital Epidemiologist Dr. Costi Sifri said it's time to get your flu shot...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Community of Criglersville fights back against development plans

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A community in Madison County is petitioning against plans from a Richmond developer to construct an event venue at an abandoned elementary school. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Board of Supervisors listened to many of the residents of Criglersville protest the developer’s plans. “[There...
MADISON COUNTY, VA

