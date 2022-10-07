Read full article on original website
Trump’s Lawyers Reveal That Garland’s DOJ Has Backed Them Into a Legal Corner
The latest response filed by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers in the special master dispute before Judge Aileen Cannon smacks of an extremism and desperation perhaps born of having been maneuvered into a legal corner by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Justice Department. Instead of filing a concise counter...
Federal Judge, Citing 11th Circuit Ruling Against Trump, Immediately Rejects Alan Dershowitz’s Request for TRO in Mike Lindell Case
A federal judge in Minnesota appointed by Donald Trump on Thursday rejected a motion for a temporary restraining order which was filed just yesterday by local counsel and self-described constitutional consultant Alan Dershowitz on behalf of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud noticeably cited a Wednesday...
Judge sides with Trump lawyers, rejecting some of special master's requirements in documents case
Federal Judge Aileen Cannon disagreed with the special master she appointed, ruling that former President Donald Trump's legal team does not have to comply with some of the demands he has made of Trump in setting up his review of documents seized by the FBI from the former president's Florida residence in August.
McDonald's ordered to face Byron Allen's $10 billion discrimination lawsuit
Sept 20 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) has been ordered by a U.S. judge to defend against media entrepreneur Byron Allen's $10 billion lawsuit accusing the fast-food chain of "racial stereotyping" by not advertising with Black-owned media.
Why Are Constitutional Law Professors Angry at the Supreme Court?
At Slate, Mark Joseph Stern writes that constitutional law professors are "giving up on the Supreme Court:" The problem, it's worth emphasizing, is not that the Supreme Court is issuing decisions with which left-leaning professors disagree. It's that the court seems to be reaching many of these conclusions in defiance of centuries of standards, rejecting precedent and moderation in favor of aggressive, partisan-tinged motivated reasoning. Plenty of progressive professors have long viewed the court with skepticism, and many professors, right- and left-leaning, have criticized the reasoning behind certain opinions for decades. But it's only in recent years—with the manipulation of the justice selection process combined with clear, results-oriented cynicism in decisions—that the problem has seemed so acute that they feel it affects their ability to teach constitutional law.
Court Refuses to Order Me to Remove References to Frequent Litigant from Law Review Article
I'm writing about this both because it strikes me as an interesting example of what litigants sometimes try to do (and occasionally succeed), and also because I thought our readers ought to see what the litigant accused me of—perhaps some of you may agree with her—and see my response. That's particularly so because some readers might view this as influencing my general views on harassment restraining order cases, which I'll doubtless blog about more in the future; I should note, though, that I've been writing and litigating about these matters extensively long before this petition was filed against me (see, e.g., this 2013 article and this 2021 article, plus too many blog posts and briefs to list here).
The Recessionary RULES
The headwinds on the larger economy appear to be felt in the legal industry as well. Global M&A activity has dipped by around 34% year-over-year, including a major drop in activity in Q3 as compared to Q1 and Q2. This overall decline in activity could easily be seen as a leading indicator of an economy battening down the hatches overall, but it also signals a significant drop in work to be done by the firms who service those deals.
Ex-Jones Day Partner Avoids Jail Time For Telling Client To 'Burn' Evidence
So, Above the Law isn’t really in the habit of giving out practice pointers for lawyers. After all, we’re just a silly little blog read by lawyers, not a law school clinic. But, um, here’s a free tip that is guaranteed to make your practice better: don’t tell clients to “burn” evidence — yes, even if the contents are potentially embarrassing. Your career will inevitably turn out worse than if you had just sucked up the impact of whatever those documents are.
Appeals Court Grants DOJ Request to Expedite Special Master Appeal in Mar-a-Lago Document Case
An appeals court sided with the Justice Department on Wednesday, granting its request to expedite an appeal of the appointment of a special master to review the documents recovered by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The Justice Department last week asked the U.S. Court of...
Standard Of Care: Legal Definition & Examples
Individuals have an obligation to exercise reasonable care when engaged in their daily activities in order to avoid harming others. And businesses also have an obligation to exercise care when providing professional services to clients. This is called a duty of care. The level of care that must be taken in a particular situation is called the standard of care.
After James Ho Boycott, Another Conservative Judge Responds: Great, More Yale Clerks For Me!
Judge James Ho of the Fifth Circuit announced that he’s going to stop hiring clerks from the Yale Law Federalist Society pool to protest the fact that other Yale students don’t invite Federalist Society students to parties. If you’re straining to figure out how this makes any sense, remember that Judge Ho doesn’t care a whit about these students or even Yale Law School and cares a whole lot about hyping his name by throwing some low stakes — for him — red meat into the maw of the right-wing media grudge campaign against Yale.
