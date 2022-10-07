ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Law & Crime

Federal Judge, Citing 11th Circuit Ruling Against Trump, Immediately Rejects Alan Dershowitz’s Request for TRO in Mike Lindell Case

A federal judge in Minnesota appointed by Donald Trump on Thursday rejected a motion for a temporary restraining order which was filed just yesterday by local counsel and self-described constitutional consultant Alan Dershowitz on behalf of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud noticeably cited a Wednesday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Why Are Constitutional Law Professors Angry at the Supreme Court?

At Slate, Mark Joseph Stern writes that constitutional law professors are "giving up on the Supreme Court:" The problem, it's worth emphasizing, is not that the Supreme Court is issuing decisions with which left-leaning professors disagree. It's that the court seems to be reaching many of these conclusions in defiance of centuries of standards, rejecting precedent and moderation in favor of aggressive, partisan-tinged motivated reasoning. Plenty of progressive professors have long viewed the court with skepticism, and many professors, right- and left-leaning, have criticized the reasoning behind certain opinions for decades. But it's only in recent years—with the manipulation of the justice selection process combined with clear, results-oriented cynicism in decisions—that the problem has seemed so acute that they feel it affects their ability to teach constitutional law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Court Refuses to Order Me to Remove References to Frequent Litigant from Law Review Article

I'm writing about this both because it strikes me as an interesting example of what litigants sometimes try to do (and occasionally succeed), and also because I thought our readers ought to see what the litigant accused me of—perhaps some of you may agree with her—and see my response. That's particularly so because some readers might view this as influencing my general views on harassment restraining order cases, which I'll doubtless blog about more in the future; I should note, though, that I've been writing and litigating about these matters extensively long before this petition was filed against me (see, e.g., this 2013 article and this 2021 article, plus too many blog posts and briefs to list here).
LAW
abovethelaw.com

The Recessionary RULES

The headwinds on the larger economy appear to be felt in the legal industry as well. Global M&A activity has dipped by around 34% year-over-year, including a major drop in activity in Q3 as compared to Q1 and Q2. This overall decline in activity could easily be seen as a leading indicator of an economy battening down the hatches overall, but it also signals a significant drop in work to be done by the firms who service those deals.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Ex-Jones Day Partner Avoids Jail Time For Telling Client To 'Burn' Evidence

So, Above the Law isn’t really in the habit of giving out practice pointers for lawyers. After all, we’re just a silly little blog read by lawyers, not a law school clinic. But, um, here’s a free tip that is guaranteed to make your practice better: don’t tell clients to “burn” evidence — yes, even if the contents are potentially embarrassing. Your career will inevitably turn out worse than if you had just sucked up the impact of whatever those documents are.
LAW
Law
Economy
Politics
Forbes Advisor

Standard Of Care: Legal Definition & Examples

Individuals have an obligation to exercise reasonable care when engaged in their daily activities in order to avoid harming others. And businesses also have an obligation to exercise care when providing professional services to clients. This is called a duty of care. The level of care that must be taken in a particular situation is called the standard of care.
LAW
abovethelaw.com

After James Ho Boycott, Another Conservative Judge Responds: Great, More Yale Clerks For Me!

Judge James Ho of the Fifth Circuit announced that he’s going to stop hiring clerks from the Yale Law Federalist Society pool to protest the fact that other Yale students don’t invite Federalist Society students to parties. If you’re straining to figure out how this makes any sense, remember that Judge Ho doesn’t care a whit about these students or even Yale Law School and cares a whole lot about hyping his name by throwing some low stakes — for him — red meat into the maw of the right-wing media grudge campaign against Yale.
CONGRESS & COURTS

