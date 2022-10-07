Read full article on original website
University Daily
Students react to Beto's appearance at Tech
Beto O’Rourke was on Texas Tech campus for a rally as his final stop in his college campaign tour. Students provided opinions across the political spectrum in advance of the upcoming election. Geoffrey Daniels, a third year creative media industries major from Round Rock, spoke on the importance of...
University Daily
Students thoughts on Beto coming to Tech
University Daily
Deadline looms near for voters to register
Today, Oct. 11, is the last day to register to vote in Texas. Texas Tech students, faculty and staff must register to vote in order to participate in the election on Nov. 8th or early voting on Oct. 24th. There are currently 187,044 registered voters in Lubbock County. Ellie Mae...
