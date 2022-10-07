ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Was Just Shut Out of Student Loan Forgiveness. And I’m So Tired.

During my sophomore year at the University of Pittsburgh, my mom’s multiple sclerosis took a bad turn. My parents could no longer afford my tuition. Luckily, I suppose, getting $42,207 from a mix of governmental and private sources at the student aid office was easier than getting into one of the good dorms.
Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up

Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
Student loan forgiveness: Government offers updates on eligibility

As borrowers wait for the application for student debt forgiveness — due out any day now — the Education Department (ED) has offered some recent updates on loan eligibility, income requirements, and assistance for borrowers in default. If you had FFEL and Perkins Loans not owned by the...
If you paid off your federal student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, you may still be eligible for Biden’s forgiveness. Here’s how

Borrowers who regret paying off their student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to get a refund and benefit from the one-time forgiveness. Borrowers who paid off the remaining balance of their federal student loans during the coronavirus pandemic may lament narrowly missing out on President Joe Biden’s recently-announced widespread forgiveness effort.
I Requested a Student Loan Refund. Now My Forgiveness Is More Complicated

Over the past couple years, while federal student loan payments were paused, I continued making payments to chip away at my graduate school debt. With forgiveness on the table, I requested a student loan payment refund to maximize my debt relief. But now my forgiveness situation is a little more complicated.
Student loan forgiveness applications still not launched

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — After the Biden administration said applications for student loan forgiveness would launch in October, it appears officials have not settled on a date for the rollout, according to a statement from a spokesperson with the US Department of Education. DC News Now asked a spokesperson with the department Monday about […]
