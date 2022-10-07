Read full article on original website
I Was Just Shut Out of Student Loan Forgiveness. And I’m So Tired.
During my sophomore year at the University of Pittsburgh, my mom’s multiple sclerosis took a bad turn. My parents could no longer afford my tuition. Luckily, I suppose, getting $42,207 from a mix of governmental and private sources at the student aid office was easier than getting into one of the good dorms.
These Student Loans No Longer Qualify For Forgiveness — Is Yours One?
Under President Biden's student loan forgiveness program, individual borrowers who earned less than $125,000 in 2020 or 2021 will see up to $10,000 or $20,000 of their federal student loan debt...
Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt
Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Eligibility Could Be Blocked If You Did This
President Joe Biden announced the much anticipated and (mostly) widely lauded administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. However, beyond the framework announced at the time, details are...
How Do I Find Out If My Student Loans Will Be Forgiven?
While campaigning during the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, President Joe Biden pledged to cancel $10,000 worth of student loan debt per borrower. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How...
What to do with your remaining student loan debt
Many borrowers may be overextended in January if they don’t plan now.
Biden's student-loan relief application will open any day. Here are 5 steps to prepare.
President Biden's plan to erase up to $20,000 in student loans will require millions of borrowers to fill out an application to receive approval, a step that will likely be available within days. The application will open in October, which will be a "short online application," the Department of Education...
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up
Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
These two types of student loans aren't eligible for forgiveness, new guidance says
The Biden administration has changed its guidance to eliminate some student loans from eligibility for forgiveness, a major reversal as the Department of Education makes final preparations to launch debt relief applications. As of Thursday, borrowers with student loans through the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) program and Perkins Loans...
Applying for student loan forgiveness was supposed to be ‘seamless and simple.’ So far, it’s been anything but￼
President Joe Biden’s administration says it wants the one-time student loan forgiveness effort to be “seamless and simple” when the application goes live later this month. But opponents of the up to $20,000 per borrower in debt relief, including many Republicans, are complicating things. Last week, the...
Student loan forgiveness: Government offers updates on eligibility
As borrowers wait for the application for student debt forgiveness — due out any day now — the Education Department (ED) has offered some recent updates on loan eligibility, income requirements, and assistance for borrowers in default. If you had FFEL and Perkins Loans not owned by the...
Student loan forgiveness: Six things you should do now to get ready
With the application for federal student loan forgiveness set to go online at any time, Department of Education officials say those looking for help can do a few things now to make the process smoother. President Joe Biden announced the plan to forgive student loan debt in August that would...
54% of student loan borrowers say their mental health issues like anxiety and depression are directly related to their debt
While the previous student debt cancellations implemented by the Biden Administration have been beneficial for some, they haven't even put a dent in the debt acquired by many others, a new survey finds. Of 2,000 U.S. participants polled in a survey conducted by online education program, ELVTR, 63% of Americans...
More Than 700,000 People With Student Loans Will Now Be Excluded From Biden’s Debt Forgiveness Plan
If you had a Federal Family Education Loan or Perkins Loan, you need to read this now.
If you paid off your federal student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, you may still be eligible for Biden’s forgiveness. Here’s how
Borrowers who regret paying off their student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to get a refund and benefit from the one-time forgiveness. Borrowers who paid off the remaining balance of their federal student loans during the coronavirus pandemic may lament narrowly missing out on President Joe Biden’s recently-announced widespread forgiveness effort.
Student loan borrowers should have been able to apply for forgiveness already. Now, they have to wait at least 2 more weeks
The Biden administration has agreed to hold off forgiving any federal student loan until at least Oct. 17. The Biden administration has agreed to hold off forgiving any federal student loans until at least Oct. 17. That’s a result of a lawsuit filed by six Republican attorneys general that argues...
I Requested a Student Loan Refund. Now My Forgiveness Is More Complicated
Over the past couple years, while federal student loan payments were paused, I continued making payments to chip away at my graduate school debt. With forgiveness on the table, I requested a student loan payment refund to maximize my debt relief. But now my forgiveness situation is a little more complicated.
'This Is Where I'd Have Biden's Debt Relief, If It Wasn't For Those Darned Black People,' Says Wisconsin Institute For Law And Liberty
A group in Wisconsin claims President Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt violates federal law by intentionally seeking to narrow the racial wealth gap and help Black borrowers. The allegation is among the claims in a lawsuit filed Tuesday by conservative legal outfit Wisconsin...
Student loan forgiveness applications still not launched
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — After the Biden administration said applications for student loan forgiveness would launch in October, it appears officials have not settled on a date for the rollout, according to a statement from a spokesperson with the US Department of Education. DC News Now asked a spokesperson with the department Monday about […]
