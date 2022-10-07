Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Journal
Can the American marten make a comeback in Pennsylvania?
The American marten, a furry cat-size predator and symbol of wilderness that has long been gone from Pennsylvania’s deep forests, may return. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has given staff the green light to prepare a reintroduction and management plan as the first step to repopulating the big woods in the northern part of the state with the member of the weasel family. A vote by game commissioners to proceed with the release of martens into state forest and game lands may occur in September 2023.
West Virginia Governor announces vehicle tax elimination Act
During a media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the car and all vehicle tax elimination and protection of local government act. Gov. Justice said he is proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending the constitution. ‘This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid […]
For three weeks in October, the snipers terrorized the region
CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett will share those previously untold accounts from people tasked with protecting Central Virginia and who helped crack this case.
WTOP
With more people working from home, is traffic getting better in the DC area?
The number of people working from home tripled nationwide between 2019 and 2021, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau data. With teleworking more popular in the aftermath of the pandemic, what does this mean for the D.C.-area commute?. With fewer people commuting to work, is traffic lighter and is it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cardinalnews.org
Virginia regulators should not kill shared solar
In 2020, the General Assembly passed legislation creating Virginia’s first shared solar program to enable an option for Virginians to lower their energy costs while creating jobs and establishing a more resilient energy system. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) is responsible for implementing our legislation and issued an order in July that will prevent thousands of Virginians and small businesses from accessing it.
virginiapublicradio.org
Va. News: Potomac River bridge dispute and alcohol at a busy, Virginia mall
People opposed to the demolition of a Potomac River bridge have taken the issue to federal court. And, one of Virginia’s busiest malls wants to add alcohol to its list of attractions. Those have been among the most read stories during the past week at the Virginia Public Access...
Why Virginia gas prices have jumped 20-cents in a week
The average gas price in Virginia is $3.53 per gallon, up four cents overnight and 22 cents in a week, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.
13newsnow.com
A close look at Virginia's 3rd District race coming up
Democrat Bobby Scott was first elected to Congress in 1992, and has been reelected 14 times. Republican challenger Terry Namkung says he's new and energized.
RELATED PEOPLE
columnsfairmontstate.com
Amendment 4: An Assault on West Virginia’s Education System
As West Virginians across the state prepare to head to the polls, debate about a proposed amendment on the ballot has begun. If passed, Amendment 4 would allow the state legislature to have ultimate control over what is taught in classrooms across the state. Politicians, not education experts would control state instruction and curriculum. If they disagree with the proposed curriculum, Amendment 4 gives them the option to simply override the experts who drafted it. A majority is necessary for it to be added to the state constitution.
recordpatriot.com
West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them
DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
NBC 29 News
Tips on how to save from Virginia Energy Sense
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You don’t need to wait for temperatures to drop to start saving on your heating bill. Virginia Energy Sense is giving people tips on how to save. “The entire point of the program is to save Virginians money without sacrificing comfort,” Ford Carson with Virginia...
Here’s how much utilities are expected to jump in West Virginia as winter nears
"They are paying more for food, more for gas, more for childcare, more for clothes, more for everything really," she explained.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LIST: Here’s when and where fall foliage will be the best across Virginia
Virginia's varying topography allows for a wide range of time when hunting for the best colors in the Commonwealth. To the west, the Blue Ridge Mountains boast the earliest color change, as peak time can be seen from Bristol, north of Roanoke in early October. To the east, Virginia's lowland Tidewater region will wrap up the season with premium foliage estimated to arrive in mid to late October.
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
fox5dc.com
Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge
KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made an official order to lower the flags of the United States and the flags of the Commonwealth of Virginia to half-staff beginning on Sunday, Oct. 9.
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
Chesterfield gardener offering $300 reward for return of ‘giant’ Virginia State Fair blue-ribbon-winning squash
It has been less than a week since Lydia Nichols arrived at the Virginia State Fair, giddy, ready to pick up her giant blue-ribbon-winning gourd. However, upon arrival, she found that it had gone missing right from the tent.
Appalachian Power proposes $20-a-month electricity bill hike
Appalachian Power, a public utility company serving much of southwestern Virginia, is requesting approval for a rate hike to make up for the increased cost of fossil fuels earlier this year.
Comments / 0