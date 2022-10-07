ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey Creek, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Crash breaks utility pole, closes road in Milton

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – A crash on James River Turnpike has closed a portion of the roadway. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 8:26 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at between the Pumpkin Park and Blenko Glass. Dispatchers say the vehicle struck the utility pole. One person was taken for medical […]
MILTON, WV
WSAZ

Fire reported at apartment building

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Firefighters have responded to a structure fire in Ashland, Kentucky. Boyd County 911 received the call around 6:45 a.m. Monday of a fire at Vincent Apartments on the 2300 block of Winchester Avenue. The dispatcher said no injuries have been reported. The building reportedly did...
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

Accident shuts down portion of I-64 in Boyd County, Ky

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The eastbound lanes of I64 at mile marker 183 in Boyd County were closed more than two hours after an accident, according to the chief of the Cannonsburg Fire Department. Chief Richard Cyrus tells WSAZ.com the driver of a dump truck reported he was...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Belfry, KY
City
Turkey Creek, KY
City
Turkey, KY
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at condemned building in Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A road was closed in Ashland, Kentucky as crews battled a fire Monday morning. Boyd County dispatchers say that the fire started a little after 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Winchester Ave. Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the building is vacant and condemned. Witnesses say a man was […]
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Pedestrian struck on Charleston’s West Side

UPDATE (3:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): According to Charleston PD, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a possible broken ankle. They also say that the pedestrian was cited for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A person was hit by a car on Charleston’s West Side Tuesday afternoon. Kanawha County […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-64E in Boyd County reopened after crash

UPDATE: (6:19 p.m. Oct. 10, 2022): I-64 in Kentucky has reopened after a dump truck crash that spilled diesel fuel this afternoon. BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A portion of I-64 is shut down in Boyd County, Kentucky near the Carter County line. Boyd County dispatchers say the single-vehicle crash happened this afternoon Monday, Oct. […]
BOYD COUNTY, KY
Ironton Tribune

Police raise,trailer ordinance pass in South Point

SOUTH POINT — Ordinances to give raises to village police and to consolidate rules regarding mobile and modular homes had their third reading at South Point’s village council meeting on Tuesday and have passed. Mayor Jeff Gaskin said the police raise, which was approved 5-1, will give a...
SOUTH POINT, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Explosion#Natural Gas#Columbia Gas#Mobile Home#Accident#Nosben Fork
wchstv.com

Man rescued after jumping off of pillar under I-64 bridge

KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. — A man was rescued from the Kanawha River Sunday afternoon after jumping from a pillar under the Interstate 64 bridge in Charleston. The man could be seen standing on the pillar, prompting police, fire and EMS crews to respond. First responders gathered on Kanawha...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Tractor trailer crash closes Kentucky Route 1 in two counties

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Carter County dispatchers said Kentucky Route 1 is closed after a tractor trailer crash Monday evening. Dispatchers said the driver of the tractor trailer lost control and rolled the truck onto its side about 5:45 p.m.. The roadway is shut down from Tunnel Branch...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
lootpress.com

Where Did Chic-Fil-A Go? And When Will It Be Back?

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As September came to a close there was one burning question in the minds of Raleigh County Residents: When is Chic-Fil-A at Beckley Galleria going to reopen?. Chic-Fil-A of Beckley’s Galleria location has been closed for renovations since July 1st 2022. Originally renovations were expected...
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mountain-topmedia.com

Help sought identifying suspects in dumping video

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pike County Solid Waste is asking for the public’s help identifying two men caught on a surveillance video. The video appears to show the men dumping trash out of a pickup truck at an undisclosed location. A timestamp on the video suggests it was recorded Sunday afternoon.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Woman sought in connection to Kanawha County camper fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A camper has been destroyed after a fire in Kanawha County this afternoon and authorities are searching for a woman in connection to the blaze. According to the Nitro Fire Department, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. this afternoon, Thursday, Oct. 6 in the 8600 block of Fox Trot […]
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Ashland (KY)

Ashland is a beautiful city located in the northeast part of Kentucky in Boyd County in the United States. It is recognized as the most populous city in Boyd County after having a population of twenty-one thousand, six hundred and twenty-five after the 2020 census. The city forms the Tri-state...
ASHLAND, KY
wvih.com

Body Found Along Creek Bank Identified

The body found over the weekend in Breathitt County is that of 29 year-old Nancy Cundiff, according to family members. Cundiff, along with Vanessa Baker, had been missing since the July flooding. The Breathitt County Coroner says his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia jail being investigated by federal officials

BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register-Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility. “The federal government is in the […]
BEAVER, WV
Mingo Messenger

Mingo Messenger

Williamson, WV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mingo Messenger, serving Mingo County West Virginia.

 https://mingomessenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy