Crash breaks utility pole, closes road in Milton
MILTON, WV (WOWK) – A crash on James River Turnpike has closed a portion of the roadway. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 8:26 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at between the Pumpkin Park and Blenko Glass. Dispatchers say the vehicle struck the utility pole. One person was taken for medical […]
WSAZ
Fire reported at apartment building
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Firefighters have responded to a structure fire in Ashland, Kentucky. Boyd County 911 received the call around 6:45 a.m. Monday of a fire at Vincent Apartments on the 2300 block of Winchester Avenue. The dispatcher said no injuries have been reported. The building reportedly did...
WSAZ
Police investigate fire as arson after man allegedly sets living room on fire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lisa Johnson said she barely got out alive when the home she lived in was set on fire Sunday morning. “When he kicked in the door we was right here on the mattress,” said Johnson. Johnson said she and two others were inside around 8...
WSAZ
Accident shuts down portion of I-64 in Boyd County, Ky
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The eastbound lanes of I64 at mile marker 183 in Boyd County were closed more than two hours after an accident, according to the chief of the Cannonsburg Fire Department. Chief Richard Cyrus tells WSAZ.com the driver of a dump truck reported he was...
Crews battle fire at condemned building in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A road was closed in Ashland, Kentucky as crews battled a fire Monday morning. Boyd County dispatchers say that the fire started a little after 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Winchester Ave. Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the building is vacant and condemned. Witnesses say a man was […]
Pedestrian struck on Charleston’s West Side
UPDATE (3:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): According to Charleston PD, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a possible broken ankle. They also say that the pedestrian was cited for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A person was hit by a car on Charleston’s West Side Tuesday afternoon. Kanawha County […]
I-64E in Boyd County reopened after crash
UPDATE: (6:19 p.m. Oct. 10, 2022): I-64 in Kentucky has reopened after a dump truck crash that spilled diesel fuel this afternoon. BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A portion of I-64 is shut down in Boyd County, Kentucky near the Carter County line. Boyd County dispatchers say the single-vehicle crash happened this afternoon Monday, Oct. […]
Ironton Tribune
Police raise,trailer ordinance pass in South Point
SOUTH POINT — Ordinances to give raises to village police and to consolidate rules regarding mobile and modular homes had their third reading at South Point’s village council meeting on Tuesday and have passed. Mayor Jeff Gaskin said the police raise, which was approved 5-1, will give a...
wchstv.com
Man rescued after jumping off of pillar under I-64 bridge
KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. — A man was rescued from the Kanawha River Sunday afternoon after jumping from a pillar under the Interstate 64 bridge in Charleston. The man could be seen standing on the pillar, prompting police, fire and EMS crews to respond. First responders gathered on Kanawha...
wchstv.com
Tractor trailer crash closes Kentucky Route 1 in two counties
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Carter County dispatchers said Kentucky Route 1 is closed after a tractor trailer crash Monday evening. Dispatchers said the driver of the tractor trailer lost control and rolled the truck onto its side about 5:45 p.m.. The roadway is shut down from Tunnel Branch...
Man rescued after jumping from pillar on I-64 bridge in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One westbound of I-64 was shut down due to a disturbance Sunday afternoon. According to Charleston Police, a man jumped into the Kanawha River from a pillar between the bridge and the water near the 58-mile marker. Police say the man was rescued. There is no word on whether he was injured. Charleston […]
lootpress.com
Where Did Chic-Fil-A Go? And When Will It Be Back?
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As September came to a close there was one burning question in the minds of Raleigh County Residents: When is Chic-Fil-A at Beckley Galleria going to reopen?. Chic-Fil-A of Beckley’s Galleria location has been closed for renovations since July 1st 2022. Originally renovations were expected...
mountain-topmedia.com
Help sought identifying suspects in dumping video
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pike County Solid Waste is asking for the public’s help identifying two men caught on a surveillance video. The video appears to show the men dumping trash out of a pickup truck at an undisclosed location. A timestamp on the video suggests it was recorded Sunday afternoon.
wymt.com
Pike County animal rescue hosts pumpkin patch to provide for animals
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 3-Mile Creek Farms, an animal rescue in the Dorton community of Pike County, is hosting a pumpkin patch throughout the month of October despite being flooded a little more than two months ago. During the flood on July 28, the farm was heavily damaged and...
Woman sought in connection to Kanawha County camper fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A camper has been destroyed after a fire in Kanawha County this afternoon and authorities are searching for a woman in connection to the blaze. According to the Nitro Fire Department, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. this afternoon, Thursday, Oct. 6 in the 8600 block of Fox Trot […]
thetouristchecklist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Ashland (KY)
Ashland is a beautiful city located in the northeast part of Kentucky in Boyd County in the United States. It is recognized as the most populous city in Boyd County after having a population of twenty-one thousand, six hundred and twenty-five after the 2020 census. The city forms the Tri-state...
wvih.com
Body Found Along Creek Bank Identified
The body found over the weekend in Breathitt County is that of 29 year-old Nancy Cundiff, according to family members. Cundiff, along with Vanessa Baker, had been missing since the July flooding. The Breathitt County Coroner says his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife...
wymt.com
‘No ordinary church’: Through floods and fears, Floyd County church celebrates 50 years
MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Lorie and Annette Vannucci planted First Assembly of God in Martin in 1971, kicking off a community-centered church that would continue for decades to come. The church, originally in a storefront downtown, was soon moved to a new location, built in a space where it has...
Kanawha County woman charged for allegedly injuring child with belt
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -A Kanawha County woman has been arrested for allegedly striking a child with a belt. According to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Donnetta Dailey, 60, of Dunbar is facing a charge of “Child Abuse Resulting in Injury” for allegedly hitting a child with a belt. The complaint states […]
West Virginia jail being investigated by federal officials
BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register-Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility. “The federal government is in the […]
