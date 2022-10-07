ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

Police seek mother charged in the death of her baby

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are searching for a local woman charged with the death of her baby. Brooke Hunter was indicted last month for involuntary manslaughter and child endangering. Hunter lost a baby in June to co-sleeping. This baby died on June 22. Hunter lost another baby to co-sleeping just...
CINCINNATI, OH
Huber Heights Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Huber Heights Police Department is asking for help regarding a missing 12-year-old boy, Anthony Arnold Jr. Arnold Jr. recently moved to the Dayton area two weeks ago, and hasn't been seen since 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Arnold Jr. is 5'7" and weighs 100 lbs....
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
Traffic enforcement grant awarded to Miami County Sheriff's Office

TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miami County Sheriff's Office have once again been given a grant for traffic enforcement for the 2023 fiscal year. Ohio Traffic Safety Office is in charge of managing the funds. A total of $78,702.28 was awarded to the sheriff's office to be used only for overtime for additional traffic enforcement and some gasoline expenses, according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
City of Beavercreek asking input on naming new park

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Residents are being asked on the name of a new park that will be built in the city of Beavercreek. The brand-new 148-acre park along Grange Hall Road, between Patterson and Shakertown Roads, will be the biggest park in the city, according to Beavercreek's Park, Recreation and Culture Division.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
First Financial Bank launches Dayton food drive

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - First Financial Bank has joined the call to action for World Food Day 2022 by launching local food drives at its financial centers in the Miami Valley. The food drives, which will be held from October 11-21, asks for nonperishable food items to be dropped off at all First Financial locations in the region during normal business hours.
DAYTON, OH
Governor DeWine visits Dayton, tours Esther Price and Greene County Career Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Monday, October 10, Governor Mike DeWine visited the Miami Valley, touring the Esther Price Candies Company. "Last Friday was Manufacturers Day so Fran and I travelled around the state and thought we'd continue it one more day and end here in Dayton, with a company that's been known in Dayton for decades. I remember my grandmother always wanted Esther Price candy, and we love it, so we thought this would be a place to go and watch a little manufacturing of some great products you can eat," said Gov. DeWine.
DAYTON, OH
Squirrel causes thousands of power outages in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- A power outage that briefly affected nearly 4,300 AES Ohio customers in Kettering on Tuesday evening is being attributed to a squirrel. The squirrel reportedly came in contact with power equipment, which is what caused these outages. Mary Ann Kabel, Director of Corporate Communications for AES...
KETTERING, OH
Children's hospitals see an uptick in RSV cases

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Flu season is ramping up. “It started in September, and usually this is a December, November, kind of situation, but we're starting to see some of that,” said Dr. David Roer, with the Pediatric Associates of Dayton. That’s not the only thing that arrived early...
DAYTON, OH
$3.5B Honda, LG EV battery plant coming to Fayette County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials announced a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant is coming to Fayette County, pending government approval. The joint venture between Honda and LG Energy Solution is estimated to bring 2,200 jobs to Ohio. Honda also announced it will invest $700 million to transform its Marysville, East Liberty, and Anna plants to manufacture electric vehicles and parts.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Scrap pile fire in West Carrollton still being monitored

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A large fire involving recycled materials on Sunday is still being observed by fire agencies, and now the Environmental Protection Agency is investigating any environmental impacts it may cause. The fire happened at about 12:30 p.m. at Cohen Recycling, on Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. In total,...
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
Miami Valley Meals to host turkey giveaway for families in need Nov. 23

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miami Valley Meals will host its third annual turkey takeaway event for those in need across the Miami Valley. The event will be presented by The Feast of Giving and will be held Wednesday, Nov 23. This community event has served more than 7,000 guests yearly since 2009.
DAYTON, OH
Troy farm spanning 830 acres up for auction this month

TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A major farming property in Miami County will be auctioned off later this month. The auction by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company will include an 831-acre farm with large amounts of contiguous farmland and around 600 irrigated acres, a release states. The land is situated at the intersection of Ohio Scenic Route 202 and Tipp-Elizabeth Road, just east of Tipp City, about 10 miles north of Dayton and 50 miles west of Columbus.
TROY, OH
2022 General Election: what you can expect on the ballot

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Starting on Wednesday, October 12, you can let your voice be heard as early voting begins. “Midterm elections are November 8, General Election,” said Jeff Rezabek, Director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections. In the U.S Senate, Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Joan Lunden to speak at Ribbon of Hope Luncheon

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) -- Dayton 24/7 Now Anchor Megan O'Rourke spoke to author, journalist and cancer survivor Joan Lunden ahead of her appearance as keynote speaker for the Ribbon of Hope Luncheon on Friday. Lunden is an award-winning journalist, bestselling author, television host, and motivational speaker. She greeted viewers each...
DAYTON, OH
Greater Dayton RTA providing free rides to polls on Election Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Greater Dayton RTA will offer free rides across the entire system on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 to ensure accessibility for everyone who wishes to exercise their right to vote in the national election. Both RTA's fixed-route and paratransit services are included in these complimentary rides.
DAYTON, OH
OHSAA Football Weekly Rankings - October 11

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The OHSAA announced its weekly high school football rankings on Tuesday. It is from these rankings that the top 16 teams in each region advance to the playoffs after Week 10; most Week 9 games will occur Friday, October 14th. Area teams in the top 16 of their respective regions are listed below.
DAYTON, OH
Exhibit by Ukrainian artists on display in Springboro

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springboro Gallery hosts its "Artists United by Hope for Ukraine" exhibit on Sunday. The exhibit is the featured show in the Springboro Performing Arts Center's Art Gallery located at 115 Wright Station Way in Springboro. The exhibit includes fine art works by Ukrainian artists from the...
SPRINGBORO, OH

