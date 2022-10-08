ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Gisele Bündchen Hides Her Face After Leaving Miami Attorney's Office On Heels Of Tom Brady Divorce Rumors

By Haley Gunn
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gb2rB_0iQkgWQd00
Source: mega

Gisele Bündchen attempted to cover her face as she was seen leaving a Miami office building, which houses many businesses, including several high-profile divorce attorneys, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The supermodel was not wearing her wedding ring as she rushed to a car in the wake of Tom Brady divorce rumors.

Earlier this week, it was reported the once-happy duo hired divorce attorneys and are preparing to end their 13-year marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGaKC_0iQkgWQd00
Source: mega

Dressed in casual attire, Gisele slipped into ripped jeans and flip-flops while clutching a laptop as she attempted to secretly leave the office building. Most notable about her laid-back appearance were her bare hands.

It’s the latest move in a rollercoaster of events that have increasingly drawn suspicion that divorce is in the cards — and could be imminent, as reports of construction on the couple’s Miami dream home has been halted.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BRYzz_0iQkgWQd00
Source: mega

Explosive fights and time spent living separately from one another have allegedly taken a toll on the former supermodel, who was seen visiting with a spiritual healer and not wearing her wedding ring while doing so — a growing pattern for Gisele as of late.

Sources close to the couple have shared that Tom’s decision to come out of retirement and return to the game of football started the chain reaction of blows to the relationship.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source close to the supermodel and NFL quarterback shared.

Other insiders close to the couple have shared that the reasons for the crumbling marriage go beyond career-related spats, and allege that Tom was not fulfilling Gisele within their marriage — or the bedroom.

“That marriage has gone cold as ice,” shared an NFL insider on the couple’s chemistry.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uyqBT_0iQkgWQd00
Source: mega

It has been widely reported that the two have been living separately for at least the past month, even during the evacuations caused by Hurricane Ian.

Sources shared that while the pair evacuated the area, they continued to remain apart from each other, yet another troubling sign for the future of their marriage and family.

During an interview with SiriusXM’s Let's Go! podcast, Tom discussed the fear felt from living on the bay and being so close to the hurricane’s path of destruction.

“I will say that it's a scary thing when it really hits your doorstep,” Tom recalled on his proximity to disaster.

It can be pondered whether or not Tom will feel similar if or when divorce papers are filed.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
Related
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
Fox News

Gisele Bündchen spotted with her daughter in New York amid rumored Tom Brady marriage troubles

Gisele Bündchen was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her nine-year-old daughter Vivian in New York amid rumored marriage trouble with Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was seen rocking a casual look in the city with a pair of baggy jeans, a tan baseball cap and a white T-shirt with matching sneakers. Her daughter Vivian, who she shares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, was also seen in a casual look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Family First: Tom Brady Visits Son With Bridget Moynahan For 15th B-Day As Marital Woes With Gisele Bündchen Spark Split Rumors

Tom Brady reunited with his son John "Jack" Edward, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, during an 11-day break he took from training camp before returning to work, RadarOnline.com has discovered amid his marital drama with Gisele Bündchen. Jack turned 15 on August 22, so the legendary NFL quarterback jetted off to the Hamptons so they could celebrate the special occasion together.During his break, the seven-time Super Bowl winner also spent some time with Bündchen in the Bahamas. Brady was excused from practicing with the Buccaneers "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles said...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
Miami, FL
Society
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami, FL
Entertainment
The Spun

Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend Made Opinion On Relationship Clear

Tom Brady's had two notable relationships since becoming an NFL quarterback. His most notable one, of course, is his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Brady and Bundchen have been married since 2009. They have two children together. However, Brady and Bundchen could reportedly be ending their marriage. According to reports,...
NFL
RadarOnline

Gisele Bündchen Caught Crying On Cell Phone In NYC As She Attempts To Relaunch Her Career Despite Tom Brady Marriage Drama

Gisele Bündchen was spotted alone and crying as rumors of her marriage issues with Tom Brady continue to fly. The retired runway vixen, 42, broke down in tears while on the phone in New York City after RadarOnline.com revealed that she's attempting to rebuild her career despite her troubles at home.Three sources saw the long-legged beauty break down near the Tribeca apartment she shares with the football star on Wednesday. As this outlet reported, Gisele ditched Florida for the Big Apple in an attempt to restart her career during NYFW.That appeared to backfire on humpday."Gisele was walking on her own...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Fox News

Kathie Lee Gifford says she's upset over Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors: 'God loves marriage'

Television personality Kathie Lee Gifford revealed she was heartbroken over NFL star Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce rumors and argued that "God loves marriage." In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Gifford reflected on her marriage with her late husband, Frank Gifford, who was a former New York Giants football player and television sports commentator.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Adult Film Star Has An Offer For Tom Brady

An adult film star has an offer for Tom Brady in the wake of his divorce rumors. Brady, 45, and his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, have reportedly both hired divorce lawyers. They have reportedly been living separately and have been fighting for a couple of months. With Brady potentially being...
FOOTBALL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Attorneys#Divorce Papers#Radaronline Com
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career

Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
NFL
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Gisele Bündchen Shares Daughter's Confused Reaction When Attending Fashion Shoot with Her Mom

The model recently brought her 9-year-old daughter along to a fashion shoot for the first time in years Gisele Bündchen is teaching her daughter about the world of fashion. In a cover interview for ELLE's October issue, the model, 42, shared that her 9-year-old daughter Vivian didn't quite understand all the behind-the-scene happenings when recently attending a fashion shoot with her mom. Bündchen, who shares Vivian plus son Benjamin, 12, with husband Tom Brady, told the outlet she took Vivian to a fashion shoot in Paris for the first...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

90K+
Followers
2K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy