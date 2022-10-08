Gisele Bündchen Hides Her Face After Leaving Miami Attorney's Office On Heels Of Tom Brady Divorce Rumors

Source: mega

Gisele Bündchen attempted to cover her face as she was seen leaving a Miami office building, which houses many businesses, including several high-profile divorce attorneys, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The supermodel was not wearing her wedding ring as she rushed to a car in the wake of Tom Brady divorce rumors.

Earlier this week, it was reported the once-happy duo hired divorce attorneys and are preparing to end their 13-year marriage.

Dressed in casual attire, Gisele slipped into ripped jeans and flip-flops while clutching a laptop as she attempted to secretly leave the office building. Most notable about her laid-back appearance were her bare hands.

It’s the latest move in a rollercoaster of events that have increasingly drawn suspicion that divorce is in the cards — and could be imminent, as reports of construction on the couple’s Miami dream home has been halted.

Explosive fights and time spent living separately from one another have allegedly taken a toll on the former supermodel, who was seen visiting with a spiritual healer and not wearing her wedding ring while doing so — a growing pattern for Gisele as of late.

Sources close to the couple have shared that Tom’s decision to come out of retirement and return to the game of football started the chain reaction of blows to the relationship.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source close to the supermodel and NFL quarterback shared.

Other insiders close to the couple have shared that the reasons for the crumbling marriage go beyond career-related spats, and allege that Tom was not fulfilling Gisele within their marriage — or the bedroom.

“That marriage has gone cold as ice,” shared an NFL insider on the couple’s chemistry.

It has been widely reported that the two have been living separately for at least the past month, even during the evacuations caused by Hurricane Ian.

Sources shared that while the pair evacuated the area, they continued to remain apart from each other, yet another troubling sign for the future of their marriage and family.

During an interview with SiriusXM’s Let's Go! podcast, Tom discussed the fear felt from living on the bay and being so close to the hurricane’s path of destruction.

“I will say that it's a scary thing when it really hits your doorstep,” Tom recalled on his proximity to disaster.

It can be pondered whether or not Tom will feel similar if or when divorce papers are filed.