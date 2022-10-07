Read full article on original website
Jill Rodgers
2d ago
I got an absentee ballot for my deceased step father of 7 years yesterday. I emailed a copy of it to Jefferson Davis, that’s what he told us to do. He works with True the Vote.
Reply(3)
12
SEPR
3d ago
A very close watch needs to be kept on WI ballots. There was a lot of questionable activity during the last election
Reply(8)
31
Dean Parr
2d ago
Meanwhile the 1 party media ignores cornpop's 55 years video inappropriately touching little girls!!! Who dislikes the blew party now?
Reply(2)
19
