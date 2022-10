Lead contamination in our environment has been a constant presence since ancient times, but particularly in the past century, it became a major issue with its use in tetraethyl leaded gasoline as well as in household items such as lead-based paints. At first, the benefits outweighed the health concerns, with tetraethyl leaded gasoline preventing the knocking of car engines in the 1920s along with lead-based paints depicting vivid colors and demonstrating durability and moisture resistance when used on house exteriors.

