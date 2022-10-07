Read full article on original website
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports three coronavirus-related deaths, 135 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 135 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. A woman from in her 50s from Mission, a woman in her 70s or older from San Juan, and a man in his 70s...
KRGV
Cameron County health authority encourages residents to get the flu shot
Valley residents are being urged to get their flu shots. Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo says flu hospitalizations have not changed and right now that's a good thing. Castillo says pediatric offices in Cameron County are overwhelmed. Since kids started going back to school, flu cases have increased.
Cameron, Hidalgo continue to see influx of COVID-19 cases
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — COVID-19 cases in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties continue to remain constant. Hidalgo County In Hidalgo County, three people died of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday. According to a report from Hidalgo County Health and Human Services, all three individuals were vaccinated against the virus. The deaths include a woman in […]
KRGV
Edinburg CISD seniors enrolled in the district’s migrant program
Daniella Pruneda and Dalia Canada are seniors at Edinburg North High School who have been enrolled in the district’s migrant program since they were in elementary students. Canada says family was one reason she got involved in the program, and because being a migrant is something she is proud of.
KRGV
PSJA ISD to host flu shot clinic for employees
Pharr-San Juan Alamo Independent School District is hosting a flu shot clinic for their employees Monday. The clinic begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. It will take place at the PSJA Stadium Home Locker Room. This clinic will be open to all PSJA ISD employees.
KRGV
Organization holding voter registration events at UTRGV campuses
A local organization is helping people register to vote for the November elections. So far, Texas Turnout has helped register more than 1,700 people by heading to high school campuses, colleges and other events in the community. "To register to vote, all you will need is the last four digits...
Texas is faced with a nursing shortage – How to get trained in the Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas is faced with nearly 1,800 vocational nursing job openings this month. In response, Rio Grande Valley training institutions are putting out calls for applicants this week to help combat the statewide nursing labor shortages. Although some college graduates can have trouble finding employment, nursing students are less likely to face that […]
megadoctornews.com
Frontier Direct Care Makes Harlingen Home for Headquarters
HARLINGEN, Texas – On Monday, October 10, 2022, the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation announced that Harlingen will be home to Frontier Direct Care’s new corporate expansion. Construction of the new Headquarters is underway inside the recently renovated San Pedro Plaza located on 119 West Van Buren and is expected to be complete early next year. Frontier Direct Care is an innovative, cutting edge, and affordable healthcare company that offers patient membership to a team of medical professionals and clinics across the Rio Grande Valley.
KRGV
Weslaco bribery trial begins
Years after charges were filed, a federal bribery trial went underway Tuesday. The case stems from an alleged bribery scheme linked to a Weslaco water plant and several officials. As previously reported, former Weslaco City Commissioner John Cuellar, his uncle former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo Cuellar, Rio Grande City attorney...
KRGV
Trucks avoiding Pharr bridge after backlog issues, experts say
Experts say there might still be lingering effects along the Texas-Mexico border following Gov. Greg Abbott’s truck inspection orders in April. In an effort to stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigration, Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to inspect all trucks crossing the border, which caused lines that lasted for days.
BPUB cites ‘potential factual issues’ with report critical of failed power plant project
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board presented its first rebuttal to the city’s forensic audit of a failed $118 million power plant project. On Monday, coming out of an executive session to discuss legal matters around the report, BPUB shared a statement. In that, BPUB cited “some potential factual issues” with the city’s report. […]
borderreport.com
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Jones: Manufacturers should be setting up operations in the RGV
WESLACO, Texas – Tim Jones, manufacturing and engineering manager for Cinch Connectivity Solutions, got a big round of applause at a recent RGV LEAD event when he said manufacturing is coming back. Jones was a panelist at the group’s “State of Education & Industry in the Rio Grande Valley”...
KRGV
Sharyland ISD employee raises awareness about dangers of fentanyl after son's death
A Sharyland ISD faculty member who lost her son to fentanyl helped spearhead a program to help Sharyland High School parents learn about the dangers of the drug. “I wanted to push this because I felt this is important that parents, all parents need to hear because if I can save one life, then that’s all that matters,” said Sharyland ISD reading specialist Sandra Bagwell. “I don’t want another family to go we went through.”
KRGV
Brownsville PUB customers demand answers at first board meeting since release of forensic audit
The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced Monday night after an hours-long closed-door session it will conduct a review of the forensic audit that alleges customers were charged $118 million for a project that never came to fruition. In a prepared statement, BPUB Chair Sandra Saenz claimed there are factual issues...
kurv.com
Fugitive Child Rapist From Hidalgo County Apprehended In Iowa
A fugitive child sex offender on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list is awaiting his transfer back to Hidalgo County following his capture in Iowa. 35-year-old Paul Anthony Basaldua had been on the run for more than a year before being arrested in Council Bluffs by police and members of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force.
nypressnews.com
Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol welcomes highest ranking woman in agency, Chief Gloria Chavez
EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – She’s the highest ranking female agent in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency. Now Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez is officially taking over as Chief of the Rio Grande Valley Sector. Chief Chavez served her final day as Chief of the Border Patrol’s...
KRGV
Police arrest man accused of bringing AR-15 to Rio Grande City High School grounds, district says
Police arrested a man accused of bringing an AR-15 to Rio Grande City High School on Tuesday, according to a news release from the district. The male, who has not been identified by authorities, said he was on school grounds to pick up his sister when a security guard spotted the weapon in the front seat of his vehicle, according to the Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District.
Authorities find 84 migrants getting out of tractor trailer in Hidalgo County
OLIVAREZ, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities reported finding 84 migrants who were in a tractor trailer Thursday in Hidalgo County. A citizen reported seeing a tractor trailer arrive at a residence near Mile 12 1/2 N and Mile 6W, at the community Olivarez, north of Weslaco. The caller reported seeing people getting out of the trailer, […]
