Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jennifer Lawrence Says She’s Done With Franchises: “I Lost Control”
Don’t expect Jennifer Lawrence to be starring in any more franchise films. Jennifer Lawrence says that she’s finished making blockbuster franchise films, despite the success of The Hunger Games. Speaking with Francine Stock for the London Film Festival’s Screen Talk series, Lawrence recently explained that she felt she lost control of her career.
AOL Corp
Sally Jessy Raphael still bitter over 2002 talk show cancellation: 'I was lied to'
Sally Jessy Raphael's famous TV talk show ended after two decades in 2002 — and she's still not over how it all played out. The Sally host, known for her signature red eyewear, reminisced about her daytime TV days with fellow talk show queen Ricki Lake on the Raised by Ricki podcast. Today, Raphael, 87, is as fierce as ever, letting it rip on topics ranging from her show's abrupt cancellation that she never recovered from to dating after losing her husband and manager Karl Soderland in 2020.
Royal author jokes Meghan Markle will dump Prince Harry for Elon Musk
If Meghan Markle ever gets tired of Prince Harry, she could always “trade up” and date Elon Musk, a royal biographer joked. “The Palace Papers” author Tina Brown made the wisecrack at the 2022 Henley Literary Festival in response to reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are house-hunting in the affluent neighborhood of Hope Ranch, Calif.
A.V. Club
Mila Kunis addresses infamous rumor (that she started) about her age on That ’70s Show
What a fascinating legacy That ’70s Show has: still popular enough to warrant a reboot, controversial enough that no one in the reboot can mention why one of the main characters won’t be returning. One of the series’ fictional romances spawned the real-life Hollywood power couple of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis (sort of; they officially got together long after the show ended). And Kunis only got on the show in the first place after lying about her age, or so the story goes.
See Alfonso Ribeiro's Response After Shangela Called Him Out for Mispronouncing Her Name Again on 'DWTS'
Dancing With The Stars is in the thick of it, celebrating Week 4: Disney+ Night on Oct. 10. While pairs are getting eliminated each week, one thing seems to stay the same—host Alfonso Ribeiro calling Shangela by the wrong name!. The most recent time he mispronounced her name, calling...
International Business Times
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Are 'Losing Their Global Appeal,' TV Host Claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost popularity since leaving the royal family, a British TV host has claimed. Nana Akua hit out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their upcoming projects, a memoir and a rumored Netflix docuseries, on her GB News show Sunday. Page Six recently...
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and More Celebs Speak Out About the Ongoing Protests in Iran
Celebrities are taking to social media to express their outrage over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman who was killed by the country's morality police on Sept. 16, for improperly wearing her hijab -- a violation of Iran’s strict dress code for women in public. According...
womansday.com
Prince Andrew Reportedly Lobbied the Queen to Prevent Charles from Being King
Welp, looks like disgraced royal Prince Andrew isn't thrilled about his brother being King. According to royal expert and author Angela Levin via The Telegraph, King Charles and his brother have "rarely got on well together," in part because they have "very different personalities, values and approaches to life." Which, yeah, sounds about right considering what we know about Prince Andrew.
Washington Examiner
It's never been about transgender people — it's about respecting reality
Until this week, the debate over gender fluidity left me completely cold. It was possible, I felt, to treat transgender people with respect while at the same time holding the view that only women could have babies. I know two transgender people, and they are about as different from each...
JoJo Siwa Explains Her "Gay Awakening" and How She Realized "Women Are My Gig"
There's more to JoJo Siwa than rainbows and glitter, and in a recent TikTok, she opened up about her identity and how she first realized she was a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Always a storyteller, Siwa posted a video on Oct. 5 following the viral "One thing about me . . . " TikTok trend, in which users start with the iconic Nicki Minaj "Super Freaky Girl" lyrics and proceed to tell an anecdote from their own lives set to the track's beat. Siwa's, which she labeled "My gay awakening story time," starts with none other than Demi Lovato.
digitalspy.com
Batman spinoff boss reveals reason behind surprise name change
Pennyworth creator Bruno Heller has revealed the reason why HBO Max bosses decided the change the name of the show to Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler ahead of its season 3 release. Speaking at an event during New York's Comic-Con, Heller explained that the show's name had changed to...
Billy Eichner Stands Firm on Homophobia as a Cause of ‘Bros’ Bad Box Office: ‘It Was a Factor’
Billy Eichner isn’t backing away from his assessment that the poor box office performance of his gay romantic comedy “Bros” was due at least in part to homophobia. Speaking at the 2022 New Yorker Festival on Friday, Eichner reiterated his point that that in many parts of the country, anti-gay sentiment is a powerful social force. “Homophobia is a bigger problem than how it pertains to this silly rom-com. But do I think it’s a factor? Yes, in certain parts of the country, I think it was a factor,” he said.
ETOnline.com
Jenna Dewan Reacts to Being Part of JoJo Siwa's 'Gay Awakening'
JoJo Siwa's "gay awakening" video as part of the TikTok trend "One Thing About Me," and the Rookie star is absolutely honored. The 41-year-old actress posted a reaction video on TikTok and the various expressions on her face said it all. In the side-by-side video, Dewan's reacting in real-time to Siwa's video, in which the social media star revealed that Dewan performing a Magic Mike-inspired number on Lip Sync Battle is something she obsessed over and "pretty much watched it every day."
Marie Claire
Prince Harry’s Memoir Reportedly Updated to Include Details on the Queen’s Funeral
It seems as though Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir has a new ending—according to Lord Jeffrey Archer, the tell-all will now end with the Queen’s funeral after Harry wrote a new chapter for the tome surrounding his grandmother’s death and the events leading up to her funeral.
Popculture
'The Crown' Already Catching Heat for Upcoming Princess Diana Scene
The Crown producers have been heavily criticized for portraying Princess Diana's controversial Panorama interview against Prince William's wishes. Several critics are outraged about Netflix's plans to reenact Diana's 1995 interview, which drew more than 20 million viewers, with journalist Martin Bashir for the show's fifth season. There are claims that it is a low point for the drama, which has already been accused of fabricating scenes and distorting facts to discredit the Royal Family, reported Daily Mail.
Prince Harry Reportedly Believes Netflix Docuseries Is About ‘Setting Himself Free’ From Royal Family
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix docuseries has been the source of much speculation, but insiders are finally clearing up some of the rumors. The Duke of Sussex is reportedly hoping the December release lets his critics know what he and his wife are up to outside of the royal family — and why their choice to leave was the right one for them.
digitalspy.com
Katya Jones's Catsuit
I am obsessed! Wish I had one (and had an event to wear it to!) God she's just fabulous. I can't imagine Strictly without her. I am obsessed! Wish I had one (and had an event to wear it to!) I just wish I was a few decades younger and...
Report reveals details of Bill Murray’s ‘inappropriate’ on-set behavior
New report claims the actor straddled and kissed a younger female colleague on the set of Being Mortal, leading to suspension of production
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Not Hustling to Drastically Edit Their Netflix Docuseries, Source Claims
If you're confused about what the heck is happening with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, you're not alone. It certainly doesn't help that the show has never actually been officially confirmed by either the Sussexes or the streaming giant, but has instead been the subject of contradictory rumor after rumor—the biggest being when Page Six suggested that the royal couple was producing an "at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style" series in May 2022.
