Penn
Soccer: Second-half outburst helps IUP snap three-game skid
Desperately needing a win, the IUP women’s soccer team turned to its top two offensive threats Saturday, and both players delivered. For the first time in five games, the Crimson Hawks scored more than one goal and defeated D’Youville University (N.Y.) in an impressive 2-0 non-conference win in Buffalo.
Penn
IUP awarded largest grant in university's history, develop cybersecurity initiative
On Sept. 28 of this year, IUP received a $4.89 million grant from the Department of Defense with a total amount of over $11 million to be disbursed. This is the largest grant ever received in IUP history and is funded by the National Defense Education Program for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
