EastEnders Episode Discussion 11.10.22 - Alfie's Secret Bride?

BBC One - 19:30. Kat makes a shock discovery about Alfie, Chelsea finally admits her money problems to Jack, and Ravi manipulates Vinny into keeping a secret from Suki. 2021 - Kim is thrown when someone from her past comes back to haunt her. Dana starts to worry about Bobby’s behaviour.
Emmerdale - How many characters will die during stunt week?

I reckon will have 2 deaths in stunt week. I think Harriet could be a goner. Oh really? I hadn't even considered her, but you could be right.
12 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Heather steps up her twisted attempts to cause trouble for Marilyn. Elsewhere, Tane and Nikau receive an update about their court case, while Rose gets some unexpected career news. Here's a full collection of 12 big...
The Walking Dead just changed Rick Grimes' fate forever

The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. Rick Grimes hasn't appeared in The Walking Dead for a few years now, but his bearded presence continues to loom over the show, even at the end in these final episodes. Part of that's down to his surprise return in flashbacks that look...
Andor's Diego Luna teases major time jumps ahead

Andor star Diego Luna has revealed fans can expect to see some time skips coming up in the show. Speaking to TVLine about the series, Luna, who plays titular character Cassian Andor, explained what fans can expect to see from the first season. "We have 12 episodes to cover a...
Strictly's Fleur East responds to being in the dance-off

Strictly Come Dancing waved goodbye to radio presenter Richie Anderson and his pro partner Giovanni Pernice over the weekend, after they struggled to impress the judges during Movie Week. The duo left the competition after losing out to Fleur East and Vito Coppola in the dreaded dance-off, with judges Motsi...
EastEnders - Kat

I’m a bit ashamed to say it because I haven’t been a huge fan of Kat’s character for a long time and I always found her to be quite self centred but she hasn’t half matured these days and she’s becoming one of the best current females on the show again. Who would’ve thought pairing her with Phil would’ve improved the character?
EE - Alfie, Megan and Cecil too! (Poss spoilers)

So tonights episode ended with a woman entering the Vic and talking about Alfies upcoming wedding. The woman is called Megan. Whats more intriuiging is what I've found on twitter. An actor callee Adrian McLoughlin originally posted earlier today that he was in tonights episode as well as tomorrows and...
Anyone else been watching since the first series?

Out of interest, I have watched every series. I've missed a few shows but I've got myself organised now. I expect there are quite a few of us. I tuned in around Series 2. Seen bits of Series 1 on Youtube. Yep. From the start … and somehow or another...
EastEnders' Jay Brown faces a dilemma after Lola reunion

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' on-off couple Jay Brown and Lola Pearce are back together after recent events, but it's going to be anything but plain sailing for them. In scenes set to air next week, Martin Fowler and Zack Hudson secure a double date with girls named Jenny and Amber,...
Emmerdaily 10/10/22: I Need An Answer

Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. More football tomorrow night so Emmerdale will air at the earlier time of 7:00pm. Although Tracy is thrown to witness Nate and Naomi together in the village, she assures Vanessa that she's going to tell Nate about her engagement to Ollie. However, Tracy struggles to find the right moment.
Coronation Street confirms shock arrests and charges in Stu murder mystery

Coronation Street spoilers follow. A dark chapter of Stu's past resurfaced on Coronation Street recently when he revealed that he had spent a long time behind bars for murder – one that he has always insisted to Yasmeen he never committed. After initially pulling away from him, Yasmeen agreed...
Eastenders Announcement at 9pm

More confirmed returns for Dot's funeral would be the best guess i assume. Thanks for starting the thread. I think Grant would be quite far down on the list of people who should return for Dot's funeral. Possibly an Ian guest return or Max Branning or even both for Dot's...
The Midnight Club Ending Explained - Who is Georgina Stanton?

The Midnight Club spoilers follow. Note: this story discusses themes including terminal illness. Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club puts a chilling twist on teen dramas as the terminally ill patients of Brightcliffe hospice gather round the spooky table to tell ghoulish tales. What happens though, when the horror does not...
