digitalspy.com

Married at First Sight UK couple announce baby news and sweet name

Married At First Sight UK stars Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have welcomed their first child together. The reality TV couple announced the happy news on Instagram, with Adam sharing a photo of them together with their newborn baby girl at the hospital. In the post, Adam also revealed they'd...
RELATIONSHIPS
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things star's new movie confirms UK release date

Dear Zoe, starring Stranger Things' Sadie Sink, finally has a UK release date. Dear Zoe is based on the novel of the same name by Philip Beard and follows Tess (Sink) and her family suffering a terrible loss during a historical event. She finds support from her biological father (Army of the Dead's Theo Rossi), who has struggles of his own.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

MAFS UK couple announce split before final vows

Married At First Sight UK couple Thomas and Adrian have announced their split before the final vows. Tonight's (October 11) episode was an explosive one as the remaining couples attended the last ever dinner party of the series. Riddled with explosive rows and shouting from Matt, Jonathan and George, one...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
digitalspy.com

Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters adds Smallville star Tom Welling to cast

Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters is premiering tomorrow (October 11), but it's not too late in the day for more casting news. In this case, it's Smallville's Tom Welling. As reported by Deadline, the former Superman actor has been cast in a recurring role as Samuel Campbell, who was played by Mitch Pileggi in the original series.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead just changed Rick Grimes' fate forever

The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. Rick Grimes hasn't appeared in The Walking Dead for a few years now, but his bearded presence continues to loom over the show, even at the end in these final episodes. Part of that's down to his surprise return in flashbacks that look...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Strictly's Fleur East responds to being in the dance-off

Strictly Come Dancing waved goodbye to radio presenter Richie Anderson and his pro partner Giovanni Pernice over the weekend, after they struggled to impress the judges during Movie Week. The duo left the competition after losing out to Fleur East and Vito Coppola in the dreaded dance-off, with judges Motsi...
THEATER & DANCE
digitalspy.com

The Midnight Club season 2 potential release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

The Midnight Club season-one spoilers follow. Note: this story discusses themes including terminal illness. Here's everything we know about The Midnight Club season two. A ten-part series that follows the end of life for a group of terminally ill teenagers does not sound like the recipe for a binge-worthy show but here we all are, jonesing for more.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

12 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Heather steps up her twisted attempts to cause trouble for Marilyn. Elsewhere, Tane and Nikau receive an update about their court case, while Rose gets some unexpected career news. Here's a full collection of 12 big...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale confirms huge Cain and Al story for 50th anniversary

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale bosses have confirmed plans for Cain Dingle's feud with Al Chapman to come to a head this month. The alpha males of the village have regularly clashed this year, but their biggest tension could be still to come. Viewers know that Al is having an affair...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

EE - Alfie, Megan and Cecil too! (Poss spoilers)

So tonights episode ended with a woman entering the Vic and talking about Alfies upcoming wedding. The woman is called Megan. Whats more intriuiging is what I've found on twitter. An actor callee Adrian McLoughlin originally posted earlier today that he was in tonights episode as well as tomorrows and...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Soap episodes entirely set on location

Noticed on ITV3 that one of the recent Classic Coronation Street episodes had a whole episode just in the Derbyshire country park, it seems to be a rare thing nowadays, but it feels almost as if the holiday is as much for viewers as it is for the characters and it feels kind of special when they actually have an episode completely set on location.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Celebs who were significantly better at Latin than at Ballroom?

I was just thinking about Hamza being given Latin again this week, when his best score was his week 1 Foxtrot, though it remains to be seen if he really is better at ballroom than at Latin. There seems to have been a number of celebrities over the years who...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale - Chas - I love you

So she said it!!! horrid woman about to disrupt so many lives and hurt Aaron who gave her the choice, Al or me - she chose Al over her own son - perhaps he will die in the storm before she has time to tell everyone. Al can't possibly love...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy s19

Couldn't find a thread - Grey's Anatomy is going to be on Disney+ for the first time in the UK as it airs in the UK! New interns like a reboot. I hope this isn't the final series, Grey's Anatomy is one of my favourite medical drama and it will be sad if this is the final series.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders - Kat

I’m a bit ashamed to say it because I haven’t been a huge fan of Kat’s character for a long time and I always found her to be quite self centred but she hasn’t half matured these days and she’s becoming one of the best current females on the show again. Who would’ve thought pairing her with Phil would’ve improved the character?
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Why House of the Dragon's Criston Cole blunder has gone on long enough

House of the Dragon episode eight spoilers follow. Episode eight of House of the Dragon has treated viewers to another time jump. Our brawling brood of Targaryen-Velaryon tikes have matured into, well, just a bunch of teens who hate each other, while Viserys (Paddy Considine)? Let's just say he's one nail short of a coffin.
TV SERIES

