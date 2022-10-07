ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

kjzz.org

Look See Draw: Made in Arizona

Aileen Martinez prefers a pen and paper to a camera. In fact, when she travels, she often sits down in a place to draw it instead of snapping a picture. She said she remembers it better that way. Since the pandemic, she’s taken that sketching practice and turned it into...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Tempe ranks No. 2 on Money magazine's 'Best Places to Live in the U.S.' list

Money magazine has released its annual ranking of the “50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.” Only one Arizona city made this year’s list. According to Money magazine, the second-best U.S. city to live in is Tempe. The East Valley city was second only to Atlanta, and was followed by Kirkland, Washington, and Raleigh, North Carolina.
TEMPE, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix to sell land for a planned freeway

The Phoenix City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on selling land to make room for a planned freeway. Leaders will consider selling 86 acres of vacant land to the Arizona Department of Transportation for $1.5 million. The site had been leased for sand and gravel operations until last year.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

How Valley cities are dealing with inflation

In August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation in the Valley was 13%, much higher than the national average. Cities are paying up to 44% more for services like construction. Now cities are finding creative solutions to the problem. Just like consumers, municipalities face higher prices. In Chandler,...
CHANDLER, AZ
kjzz.org

Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote

Some important dates are coming this week with the general election around the corner. Tuesday is the last day to register to vote for those who want to participate. Maricopa County Elections Director Scott Jarrett says early ballots will be sent out the following day. "We’ll be mailing out 1.9...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

ADOT looks to improve technology after deadly wrong-way crash

Three GCU students died in a car crash on Monday morning after the students’ car was hit by a car driving in the wrong direction on I-17. The Arizona Department of Transportation has a program in place to prevent car crashes like this in other parts of the freeway.
PHOENIX, AZ

