Why novelist Lydia Millet plopped her latest protagonist in Phoenix for reflection
A man walks from New York City to Phoenix in an effort to get over a failed relationship. After he arrives in the desert, a family of four moves in next door, into a house with a glass wall. And the man and his new neighbors then begin to get pretty involved in each other’s lives.
Look See Draw: Made in Arizona
Aileen Martinez prefers a pen and paper to a camera. In fact, when she travels, she often sits down in a place to draw it instead of snapping a picture. She said she remembers it better that way. Since the pandemic, she’s taken that sketching practice and turned it into...
Tempe ranks No. 2 on Money magazine's 'Best Places to Live in the U.S.' list
Money magazine has released its annual ranking of the “50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.” Only one Arizona city made this year’s list. According to Money magazine, the second-best U.S. city to live in is Tempe. The East Valley city was second only to Atlanta, and was followed by Kirkland, Washington, and Raleigh, North Carolina.
Phoenix to sell land for a planned freeway
The Phoenix City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on selling land to make room for a planned freeway. Leaders will consider selling 86 acres of vacant land to the Arizona Department of Transportation for $1.5 million. The site had been leased for sand and gravel operations until last year.
How Valley cities are dealing with inflation
In August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation in the Valley was 13%, much higher than the national average. Cities are paying up to 44% more for services like construction. Now cities are finding creative solutions to the problem. Just like consumers, municipalities face higher prices. In Chandler,...
Dem candidate for AZ attorney general makes campaign promise on anti-abortion laws
On Saturday, women’s marches took place all over the country, including in Phoenix, to support reproductive rights. Arizona’s democratic candidate for attorney general, Kris Mayes, gave a campaign promise on how she will handle anti-abortion laws. “As your next attorney general we will never prosecute a doctor, a...
Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote
Some important dates are coming this week with the general election around the corner. Tuesday is the last day to register to vote for those who want to participate. Maricopa County Elections Director Scott Jarrett says early ballots will be sent out the following day. "We’ll be mailing out 1.9...
ADOT looks to improve technology after deadly wrong-way crash
Three GCU students died in a car crash on Monday morning after the students’ car was hit by a car driving in the wrong direction on I-17. The Arizona Department of Transportation has a program in place to prevent car crashes like this in other parts of the freeway.
