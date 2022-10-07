ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Kraken’s Shane Wright ‘couldn’t ask for a better situation’ than Seattle

The neighborhood eyesore, the Wrights' garage door. Looking like it had survived a shelling, because it had — from two athletic and competitive teenagers. The younger child, Shane, had proudly put his first hockey puck through it at about 6 years old. Balled-up plastic bags kept birds from coming inside. An older couple walking by once commented that it looked mangy.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks’ 2022 rookies have potential to be team’s stars of the future

RENTON — There were plenty of memes circling social media Thursday showing Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider beaming with delight. The implication was the two were celebrating trading Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson this past offseason, as the signal caller has flailed through his first five games in Denver.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Sounders season comes to end before playoffs start with draw vs. San Jose

The Sounders season ended on the road last week when Sporting Kansas City defeated the club 1-0 to mathematically eliminate Seattle from the postseason. Co-captain Nico Lodeiro covered his head with a towel and mourned the end in the visitor’s locker room at Children’s Mercy Park. MLS will...
SEATTLE, WA

