ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

MLB playoff predictions: Seattle Times staff and national media members make their picks

By Seattle Times sports staff
Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Analysis: Breaking down the ALDS between the Mariners and Astros

HOUSTON — Breaking down the position matchups in the American League Division Series between the Mariners and Astros, which starts Tuesday in Houston. After a blazing start to the season — a .316/.390/.476 slash line his first 70 games — that saw him make the AL All-Star team, France cooled off significantly, dropping his overall numbers to .276/.340/.437 with 27 doubles, 20 homers and 94 RBI in 140 games this season. He’s slowly finding his approach, which is key for Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mariners and Astros don’t like each other. Now they’ll play for a spot in the ALCS

TORONTO — After colorfully lauding his Mariners for their resiliency and their ability to rally from a seven-run deficit in Saturday’s preposterous 10-9 win over the Blue Jays, and just before Champagne would explode all over the visitor’s clubhouse of the Rogers Centre to celebrate a wild-card series victory, manager Scott Servais briefly mentioned the road ahead.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Yakima Herald Republic

Here’s why the Mariners can beat the Astros in the ALDS | Larry Stone

HOUSTON — I’m the nonbelieving fool who picked the Mariners to lose the American League Wild Card Series to the Toronto Blue Jays in these very pages. And now I’m the bold optimist (or fool) who, right here and now, is picking the Mariners to beat the Houston Astros, hands-down the best team in the American League all season and most everyone’s choice to make the World Series from the AL.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Kraken’s Shane Wright ‘couldn’t ask for a better situation’ than Seattle

The neighborhood eyesore, the Wrights' garage door. Looking like it had survived a shelling, because it had — from two athletic and competitive teenagers. The younger child, Shane, had proudly put his first hockey puck through it at about 6 years old. Balled-up plastic bags kept birds from coming inside. An older couple walking by once commented that it looked mangy.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Times#Wc#Alds#Blue Jays Nl#Braves World Series#The Blue Jays#Yankees#The Toronto Blue Jays
Yakima Herald Republic

No heroes, just winners as Mariners focus on Houston

HOUSTON — Who would’ve expected Jose Altuve to deliver one of the best compliments about the Mariners from an opponent this season?. The Astros All-Star second baseman and Mariners fans’ most-disliked player was asked about what he saw from Seattle and its success this season during Monday’s media availability.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:30 p.m. EDT

Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS. NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets. Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series two games to one. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single. San Diego advanced to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-five Division Series beginning Tuesday.
NFL
Yakima Herald Republic

Sounders season comes to end before playoffs start with draw vs. San Jose

The Sounders season ended on the road last week when Sporting Kansas City defeated the club 1-0 to mathematically eliminate Seattle from the postseason. Co-captain Nico Lodeiro covered his head with a towel and mourned the end in the visitor’s locker room at Children’s Mercy Park. MLS will...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy