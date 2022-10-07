ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny will miss rest of season with broken fibula

Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny will miss the rest of the season, coach Pete Carroll confirmed on his radio show Monday morning on Seattle Sports 710. Carroll said Penny suffered a broken fibula as well as damage to his tibia when he was injured during a run early in the third quarter of Seattle’s 39-32 loss to New Orleans on Sunday.
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks offense can’t do enough in 39-32 loss to the Saints

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints just kept marching Sunday in New Orleans, no matter how many times the Seattle Seahawks offense tried to get in their way. And, finally, after a game that featured six lead changes, the Saints made themselves at home, beating the visiting Seahawks 39-32 at the Superdome Sunday.
Yakima Herald Republic

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:02 p.m. EDT

Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over. CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have fired coach Matt Rhule, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule is the first NFL coach to be fired this season. He went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million left on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The Panthers also fired two of Rhule’s longtime assistants, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley.
NFL
Yakima Herald Republic

Kraken’s Shane Wright ‘couldn’t ask for a better situation’ than Seattle

The neighborhood eyesore, the Wrights' garage door. Looking like it had survived a shelling, because it had — from two athletic and competitive teenagers. The younger child, Shane, had proudly put his first hockey puck through it at about 6 years old. Balled-up plastic bags kept birds from coming inside. An older couple walking by once commented that it looked mangy.
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks’ mistakes overshadow another great performance from Geno Smith

NEW ORLEANS — Geno Smith's teammates don't seem to understand how a narrative works. They couldn't grasp how the story of a back-from-obscurity quarterback leading the Seahawks to another win with his brilliance would have captivated the country. Heck, some of them couldn't even grasp the football. Mistake after...
Yakima Herald Republic

Mariners and Astros don’t like each other. Now they’ll play for a spot in the ALCS

TORONTO — After colorfully lauding his Mariners for their resiliency and their ability to rally from a seven-run deficit in Saturday’s preposterous 10-9 win over the Blue Jays, and just before Champagne would explode all over the visitor’s clubhouse of the Rogers Centre to celebrate a wild-card series victory, manager Scott Servais briefly mentioned the road ahead.
Yakima Herald Republic

No heroes, just winners as Mariners focus on Houston

HOUSTON — Who would’ve expected Jose Altuve to deliver one of the best compliments about the Mariners from an opponent this season?. The Astros All-Star second baseman and Mariners fans’ most-disliked player was asked about what he saw from Seattle and its success this season during Monday’s media availability.
Yakima Herald Republic

Houston 8, Seattle 7

DP_Seattle 1, Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 5. 2B_Rodríguez (1), France (1), Alvarez (1). 3B_Rodríguez (1). HR_Crawford (1), Suárez (1), Gurriel (1), Bregman (1), Alvarez (1). IPHRERBBSO. Seattle. Gilbert51-353325. Brash H,12-300000. D.Castillo110000. Muñoz132202. Sewald H,12-312201. Ray L,0-1 BS,0-1011100. Houston. Verlander4106613. Abreu12-310003. Javier11-311102. Brown110000. Montero W,1-0100000. Ray...
