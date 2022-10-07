Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Four Downs with Bob Condotta: Answering four questions after Seahawks’ Week 5 loss
The Seahawks are at a crossroads in their 2022 season after falling to 2-3 with a 39-32 loss Sunday at New Orleans that appeared to further cement what this team has — an offense good enough to score points on just about anyone, but a defense lax enough for Seattle to lose to just about anyone.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny will miss rest of season with broken fibula
Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny will miss the rest of the season, coach Pete Carroll confirmed on his radio show Monday morning on Seattle Sports 710. Carroll said Penny suffered a broken fibula as well as damage to his tibia when he was injured during a run early in the third quarter of Seattle’s 39-32 loss to New Orleans on Sunday.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks could move Sunday’s kickoff to avoid potential conflict with Mariners
With the Mariners potentially hosting a game in the American League Divisional playoffs on Sunday, the Seahawks could move the time of their scheduled game against Arizona. The Seahawks and Cardinals are set to kick off at 1:05 p.m. There is no time set yet for a potential Mariners game...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks offense can’t do enough in 39-32 loss to the Saints
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints just kept marching Sunday in New Orleans, no matter how many times the Seattle Seahawks offense tried to get in their way. And, finally, after a game that featured six lead changes, the Saints made themselves at home, beating the visiting Seahawks 39-32 at the Superdome Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima Herald Republic
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:02 p.m. EDT
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over. CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have fired coach Matt Rhule, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule is the first NFL coach to be fired this season. He went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million left on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The Panthers also fired two of Rhule’s longtime assistants, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley.
NFL・
Yakima Herald Republic
Analysis: Stock roundup and one matchup to watch in Mariners’ ALDS games vs. Houston
HOUSTON — Breaking down which players are hitting a hot streak, which aren't and one key matchup in the ALDS between the Mariners and Astros, which starts Tuesday in Houston. Who's hot vs. who's not. Who’s hot. Mariners. Cal Raleigh: Few are hotter than Raleigh, who carried over...
Yakima Herald Republic
Kraken’s Shane Wright ‘couldn’t ask for a better situation’ than Seattle
The neighborhood eyesore, the Wrights' garage door. Looking like it had survived a shelling, because it had — from two athletic and competitive teenagers. The younger child, Shane, had proudly put his first hockey puck through it at about 6 years old. Balled-up plastic bags kept birds from coming inside. An older couple walking by once commented that it looked mangy.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks’ mistakes overshadow another great performance from Geno Smith
NEW ORLEANS — Geno Smith's teammates don't seem to understand how a narrative works. They couldn't grasp how the story of a back-from-obscurity quarterback leading the Seahawks to another win with his brilliance would have captivated the country. Heck, some of them couldn't even grasp the football. Mistake after...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners hope to repeat May performance against Astros’ Justin Verlander in ALDS
HOUSTON — There have been so many memorable moments for Julio Rodriguez this season that it’s difficult to single out only one. But here’s one, in the context Tuesday’s Game 1 of the American League Division Series, that is particularly notable. Of course, Rodriguez said Monday,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners and Astros don’t like each other. Now they’ll play for a spot in the ALCS
TORONTO — After colorfully lauding his Mariners for their resiliency and their ability to rally from a seven-run deficit in Saturday’s preposterous 10-9 win over the Blue Jays, and just before Champagne would explode all over the visitor’s clubhouse of the Rogers Centre to celebrate a wild-card series victory, manager Scott Servais briefly mentioned the road ahead.
Yakima Herald Republic
No heroes, just winners as Mariners focus on Houston
HOUSTON — Who would’ve expected Jose Altuve to deliver one of the best compliments about the Mariners from an opponent this season?. The Astros All-Star second baseman and Mariners fans’ most-disliked player was asked about what he saw from Seattle and its success this season during Monday’s media availability.
Yakima Herald Republic
Houston 8, Seattle 7
DP_Seattle 1, Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 5. 2B_Rodríguez (1), France (1), Alvarez (1). 3B_Rodríguez (1). HR_Crawford (1), Suárez (1), Gurriel (1), Bregman (1), Alvarez (1). IPHRERBBSO. Seattle. Gilbert51-353325. Brash H,12-300000. D.Castillo110000. Muñoz132202. Sewald H,12-312201. Ray L,0-1 BS,0-1011100. Houston. Verlander4106613. Abreu12-310003. Javier11-311102. Brown110000. Montero W,1-0100000. Ray...
Comments / 0