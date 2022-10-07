FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m., FWPD officers were on patrol near Hanna and Hayden when they heard several gunshots nearby. According to a release from FWPD, while they searched the area dispatch got a call reporting a shooting at the East Central Towers Apartments.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO