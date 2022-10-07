Read full article on original website
ISP: Victims, deceased suspect identified in police shootout in Angola
UPDATE (October 11, 2022):. Indiana State Police released the following update late Monday:. The Steuben County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identification(s) of the three deceased individuals involved in Sunday morning’s shooting incident(s) in Angola. The two deceased victims at the Elizabeth Street residence have been identified as...
Shooting suspect evades police at East Central Towers Apartments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex early Sunday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m., FWPD officers were on patrol near Hanna and Hayden when they heard several gunshots nearby. According to a release from FWPD, while they searched the area dispatch got a call reporting a shooting at the East Central Towers Apartments.
Mayor says he accepts full responsibility in drunk driving arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Mayor Tom Henry says he accepts full responsibility for his actions following a crash and drunk driving arrest Saturday night. The mayor said he made a mistake in getting behind the wheel after a function where he had been drinking. “I am relieved that...
Traffic alert! Portion of South Anthony to close Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – City Utilities says that work to keep combined sewage out of the Maumee River as City Utilities continues stormwater and will require the closure of a portion of South Anthony starting Tuesday. On Tuesday, October 11, South Anthony Boulevard will temporarily close between Wayne...
Voter registration for midterms is Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Those wishing to vote in the upcoming election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, have until the close of business on Tuesday, October 11, 2018, to register to vote or submit any changes to their voter registration records. The Allen County Voter Registration office is...
Salvation Army taking applications for Christmas assistance this week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Salvation Army is taking applications for its Christmas assistance programs this week. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. October 10th through the 14th, at The Salvation Army office at 2901 N. Clinton Street. Families who are...
Bidding has begun for ‘Sammie’s Bottle Cap Murals’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation and Riverfront Fort Wayne have announced “a beautiful partnership with Sammie Vance of Sammie’s Buddy Bench notoriety”. The online auction features five eye-catching 62×48 inch murals made from over 5,000 total recycled plastic bottle caps and...
