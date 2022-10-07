ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

10/7/22 Ji Min Sha Arraignment, Suspect leaves courtroom

By JOE DUHOWNIK
 4 days ago
Ji Min Sha exits the Tippecanoe County Jail courtroom and is escorted back to a cell on Friday afternoon after being notified about initial murder charges.

10/7/22 Ji Min Sha Arraignment

On Friday afternoon, Ji Min Sha was led to a courtroom in the Tippecanoe County Jail where initial charges of murder were presented to him. Sha is accused of attacking and killing his roommate Varun Chheda with a knife on early Wednesday morning.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
