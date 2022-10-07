Set 1: 23-25 The first set began with both teams trading off points until reaching a 4-3 threshold. Strong Falcon offense would widen the gap with a 3-0 run; leading to a 9-4 score. With a 10-4 score, the Huskies were forced into their first timeout of the match. Following the break, the Huskies responded with a 3-0 run to begin closing the gap. With a 10-7 score, the Falcons and Huskies remained within three points of each other until both were tied with 15 points apiece. Northern Illinois logged two more kills, forcing Bowling Green into a timeout with a close 16-17 score. After their timeout, the Falcons jumped into a quick 4-0 run to earn the lead (20-18) and send the Huskies into their second timeout. The Huskies followed with a 4-1 run, pushing the Orange and Brown into another timeout. Closing in on the end of the first set, both teams became tied at 23 points each. The Huskies, ending the set, would take another two-point run to finish with a 23-25 score. Freshman Lauryn Hovey would lead the set with seven Falcon assists and Senior Petra Indrova would lead in kills with 4.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO