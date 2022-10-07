ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Ohio business community says crime is significant concern

(The Center Square) – Business owners across Ohio believe crime, especially violent crime, is rising and most want to see more police on patrol, according to a recent survey by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. The chamber surveyed Ohioans and business owners across the state to get views on...
OHIO STATE
Connecticut water systems to receive improvements thanks to infrastructure law

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently awarded Connecticut more than $53 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for water infrastructure improvements. The state plans to use the funding for lead line replacement projects in New London and Waterbury, as well as PFAS treatment...
CONNECTICUT STATE
St. Paul offering numerous guaranteed income programs

(The Center Square) – The city of St. Paul is expanding its guaranteed basic income program that provides a monthly stipend to qualified families. Guaranteed basic income is one of several such programs going on in the city. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the city would expand the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Honda, LG announce new EV battery plant in Ohio

(The Center Square) – Three Ohio Honda plants will be retooled for electric vehicle production and Honda will join LG Energy Solutions to open a new EV battery plant in southwest Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday. The $4.2 billion total investment is expected to bring 2,500 jobs to...
OHIO STATE
North Carolina health agency struggles with long program waitlists and staff turnover

(The Center Square) — Despite funding for chronic shortfalls in the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services during the last legislative session, the department continues to struggle with long waitlists and chronic staff turnover. DHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley updated lawmakers on the department's finances and services during...
HEALTH
Some Fairfax parents celebrate VDOE transgender policy changes

(The Center Square) – New guidance from the Virginia Department of Education that will divert authority on transgender issues back to parents and require students to use bathrooms that correspond with their sex is garnering support from some Fairfax County parents. “The new policy is critical to protecting our...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Michigan governor, Health Department mum on $50M request, abortion

(The Center Square) – A request for $50 million in Michigan taxpayer funding of family planning services is as notable for what it does not say as what it does. Abortion services were not included by name, and an emailed request for clarification from The Center Square to those making the announcement – Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel – was unsuccessful.
MICHIGAN STATE
Report ranks North Carolina city of Raleigh as best for 'driver friendliness'

(The Center Square) — A new study of vehicle ownership across the country ranks a North Carolina city at the top of the list for the best cities to drive in. Personal finance website WalletHub released an analysis Tuesday that examines the driving experience in the 100 largest cities in the United States, using 30 key indicators of “driver-friendliness” that include gas prices, hours in traffic per commuter, auto-repair shops per capita and other measures.
RALEIGH, NC
Millions of dollars pour into Illinois politics ahead of election

(The Center Square) – A recent donation of nearly $14 million to a political action committee signals voters will be getting a barrage of political ads heading into the final few weeks before the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has largely self-funded his political campaign. So...
ILLINOIS STATE
Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocks on guidance for poll watchers

(The Center Square) – The rules for poll watchers in Wisconsin are not changing. The state’s Elections Commission on Monday deadlocked on a plan to clarify the rules regarding where election observers can stand on Election Day. Republican Commission chairman Don Mills proposed new guidelines that spelled out...
WISCONSIN STATE
Illinois quick hits: Bears deal moves ahead; transit service proposes cuts; new casino plans in the works for Joliet, Aurora

Arlington Heights leaders take another step toward Bears deal. City leaders in Arlington Heights took another step toward a potential deal with the Chicago Bears. On Monday, the two sides met to hash out a predevelopment agreement and how the team and the village will work together moving forward. Earlier this month, the village leaders rejected a petition from Americans for Prosperity to ban public financing for a new stadium. The Bears said it would not need public money for the stadium itself, but would need funding for developing the area around the stadium.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
New Hampshire officials wrangling over closure of youth center

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire officials are wrangling over when the state should shut down a problem-plagued juvenile detention facility, which has been rocked by allegations of physical and sexual abuse for decades. A state law approved earlier this year calls for closing the Sununu Youth Services Center...
POLITICS
Energy analyst says EV charging more expensive than gas

(The Center Square) – As Illinois transitions into a more electric vehicle-friendly state, an energy analyst says the cost to charge vehicles may slow the process. Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants 1 million electric vehicles on Illinois roadways by the end of the decade. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, at the end of last year, there were just over 36,000 EV’s registered in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Democrat Adrian Fontes and Republican Mark Finchem (R) running for Arizona secretary of state

Adrian Fontes (D) and Mark Finchem (R) are running for Arizona secretary of state on Nov. 8. Incumbent Katie Hobbs (D) is running for governor of Arizona. Duties of the Arizona secretary of state include serving as the state’s chief election officer and keeping the state’s official records. As Arizona is one of five states that does not have a lieutenant governor position, the secretary of state also serves as acting governor when the governor is out of state and is first in the gubernatorial line of succession.
ARIZONA STATE
Maine lawmakers call for more hearings on whale rules

(The Center Square) – Members of Maine’s congressional delegation are asking the federal government to hold more hearings on whale protection rules to gauge the impact on the state’s commercial fishing industry. In a letter to the National Marine Fisheries Service, Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine and Angus...
MAINE STATE

