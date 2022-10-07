Read full article on original website
Biden's student-debt cancellation goes to court today. Republican arguments will center around the 'enormous' financial harm the relief will cause loan companies and states.
A federal judge could decide as soon as Wednesday whether to halt Biden's student-loan forgiveness — and six GOP states think they have the standing.
Ex-Bill Clinton Strategist Paul Begala Decries 'Pain-In-The-Ass White Liberals'
The CNN commentator called out those in his party who he thinks could stand in the way of Joe Biden's reelection.
Biden shushes economists' recession warnings: 'Every six months they say this'
A recession is "possible," Biden told CNN's Jake Tapper, but he says Americans don't need to prepare for one.
Tulsi Gabbard leaves the Democratic Party
(The Center Square) - Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic Party and is encouraging others to join her, the former congresswoman from Hawaii said in a post published Tuesday on Substack. "I believe in a government that is of the people, by the people, and for the people," the former...
Ohio waiting to decide to if it will appeal abortion ban injunction
(The Center Square) – Ohio may appeal a Cincinnati judge’s ruling that blocks a state ban on nearly all abortions while groups challenge the constitutionality of the law. Steve Irwin, a spokesman for Attorney General Dave Yost, said Monday the office is waiting for the judge’s written ruling before consulting with Gov. Mike DeWine after Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins made permanent an injunction he created twice for two weeks each that halted the state’s fetal heartbeat bill.
Amid Oath Keepers trial, leader Rhodes says Americans should be ‘willing to go to jail' for beliefs
As the Oath Keepers trial headed into its second week, the militia group’s leader called into a right-wing show to criticize the government’s case.
USDA unveils a $500 million stimulus program for domestic fertilizer production
(The Center Square) – The Biden administration has announced $500 million in grant money to stimulate American-made fertilizer production. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack unveiled the new grant program, called the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program, on Sept. 27. Agronomist Emerson Nafziger, a crop specialist with the University of Illinois...
New Jersey lawmakers' opioid bill targets education, training
(The Center Square) – A bill backed by two members of Congress from New Jersey focuses on a wide spectrum of substance abuse from prevention to treatment and recovery, which a spokeswoman for the Partnership for a Drug Free New Jersey said is significant. U.S. Reps. Andy Kim and...
Democrat Adrian Fontes and Republican Mark Finchem (R) running for Arizona secretary of state
Adrian Fontes (D) and Mark Finchem (R) are running for Arizona secretary of state on Nov. 8. Incumbent Katie Hobbs (D) is running for governor of Arizona. Duties of the Arizona secretary of state include serving as the state’s chief election officer and keeping the state’s official records. As Arizona is one of five states that does not have a lieutenant governor position, the secretary of state also serves as acting governor when the governor is out of state and is first in the gubernatorial line of succession.
Georgia AG's office won't say if they need more funding for Gang Prosecution Unit
(The Center Square) — Despite touting high-profile indictments against gang members, Georgia's attorney general's office will not say whether it needs more money to continue its work. State lawmakers allocated $1.3 million in the more than $30.2 billion fiscal 2023 budget for the Gang Prosecution Unit. Lawmakers created the...
Lot of blame, few solutions to New Hampshire energy costs
(The Center Square) – With energy costs in New Hampshire expected to skyrocket this winter, the state's Republicans and Democrats are pointing fingers over who is to blame for the higher prices ahead of the midterm elections. House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, and other GOP legislative leaders ripped Washington...
Study shows more Americans allow politics to shape religion beliefs
(The Center Square) – A study by a Monmouth College political science professor reveals politics is shaping more people’s religious choices. "Church shopping" based on political beliefs is one of the findings of a recent research project by professor Andre Audette in collaboration with political science and data science double major Shay Hafner of Sterling, Illinois. They found 25% of those asked admitted they have considered leaving their church or religion because of political reasons.
Court of Claims judge dismisses prevailing wage lawsuit; appeal coming
(The Center Square) – A Michigan judge sided with the state in a lawsuit challenging a new prevailing wage policy, but the plaintiffs plan to appeal. Judge Douglas Shapiro of the Michigan Court of Claims agreed with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel that the Department of Technology, Management and Budget didn't violate the law when it implemented its prevailing wage policy that will augment taxpayer costs for some projects.
Audit finds Louisiana town violated state laws on budgets and salary increases
(The Center Square) — The town of Gibsland likely violated a number of laws in recent years due to budget failures, unauthorized salary increases, paying employees who don't record work hours and other issues, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report for...
Evers’ ousted parole chief hired at Madison’s new independent police monitor
(The Center Square) – The man who was pushed out as Wisconsin’s parole chief for pardoning hardened criminals has a new job keeping an eye on police officers in Madison. Madison’s Police Civilian Oversight Board on Monday selected John Tate II to be the city’s first ever independent police monitor.
New Jersey has push to 'scale up' penalties with size, severity of riots
(The Center Square) – Led by state Sens. Joe Pennacchio and Bob Singer, New Jersey Republicans want to put a stop to “pop-up” riots like the fatal H2Oi rally by scaling up penalties for crimes committed during a riot. Two people died in Wildwood on Sept. 24.
Some Fairfax parents celebrate VDOE transgender policy changes
(The Center Square) – New guidance from the Virginia Department of Education that will divert authority on transgender issues back to parents and require students to use bathrooms that correspond with their sex is garnering support from some Fairfax County parents. “The new policy is critical to protecting our...
U.S. Department of Labor proposes rule that could turn gig economy upside down
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Labor proposed a new rule Tuesday that would overhaul how independent contractors like freelancers and drivers for ridesharing apps are classified, potentially upending the gig economy that has exploded in growth in recent years. The DOL said in its rule proposal...
