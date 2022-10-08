2022 California props explained: What to know before Election Day
California voters will have seven propositions to vote on in the Nov. 8 general election.
2022 California propositions explainedThese propositions deal with abortion, sports betting and environmental initiatives. Plus, kidney dialysis clinics, arts and music education in public schools and the flavored tobacco ban. The ban is delayed until voters make a decision in November. Here's a breakdown of each proposition and what it entails.
Proposition 1Even though abortion is legal in California, Prop. 1 would amend California's constitution to say that the state would not be allowed to interfere with or deny a person's right to abortion or contraceptives if it passes. Learn more about Prop. 1 here.
Proposition 26If Proposition 26 passes this November, another form of gambling would be permitted at horse racing tracks and tribal casinos in California: Sports betting. Learn more about Prop. 26 here.
Proposition 27You can't legally bet on sports in California right now, but Proposition 27 would change that, allowing online betting operated by Native American tribes and gambling companies. Learn more about Prop. 27 here. MORE | What's the difference between Prop 26 and Prop 27?
Prop 26 and Prop 27 are on the November ballot and both would legalize sports betting in California, but in different ways.
Comments / 14