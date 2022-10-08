ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

2022 California props explained: What to know before Election Day

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f0EpR_0iQjp4R600

California voters will have seven propositions to vote on in the Nov. 8 general election.

2022 California propositions explained

These propositions deal with abortion, sports betting and environmental initiatives. Plus, kidney dialysis clinics, arts and music education in public schools and the flavored tobacco ban. The ban is delayed until voters make a decision in November.

Here's a breakdown of each proposition and what it entails.

Proposition 1

Even though abortion is legal in California, Prop. 1 would amend California's constitution to say that the state would not be allowed to interfere with or deny a person's right to abortion or contraceptives if it passes.

Learn more about Prop. 1 here.

Proposition 26

If Proposition 26 passes this November, another form of gambling would be permitted at horse racing tracks and tribal casinos in California: Sports betting.

Learn more about Prop. 26 here.

Proposition 27

You can't legally bet on sports in California right now, but Proposition 27 would change that, allowing online betting operated by Native American tribes and gambling companies.

Learn more about Prop. 27 here.

MORE | What's the difference between Prop 26 and Prop 27?

Prop 26 and Prop 27 are on the November ballot and both would legalize sports betting in California, but in different ways.

Proposition 28

Proposition 28 promises to bring arts and music programs to every public school and cost taxpayers nothing.

Learn more about Prop. 28 here.

Proposition 29

Proposition 29 would set new requirements for dialysis centers including the hiring of more staff with the goal to make clinics safer.

Learn more about Prop. 29 here.

Proposition 30

Proposition 30 wants to tax the wealthiest Californians -- a 1.75% personal income tax hike on those who make more than $2 million per year.

Learn more about Prop. 30 here.

Proposition 31

California voters will decide whether they want to ban flavored tobacco products under Proposition 31.

Learn more about Prop. 31 here.

Comments / 14

Hugo Stigllitz
2d ago

read the props before voting. ignore the commercials. the commercials lie

Reply
9
GolfNuttt
2d ago

Windmills in San Francisco along the coast should be on the ballot. Big ones. Real loud and deep deep vibrations all along the Sunset and Lake Merced districts. to provide cheap but noisy tricity in Pelosiville.

Reply
2
Related
californiaglobe.com

CA Sen. Shannon Grove Schools Gov. Newsom on Democrats’ High Gas/Oil Costs

While California Governor Gavin Newsom is warning he may call a Special Session of the Legislature to impose additional tax increases on oil companies, it is surprising he professes no idea how gas prices in California are so much higher than other states. Gov. Newsom has the temerity to ask why, and is making grotesque accusations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
SFGate

California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal land significant to their history under a first-in-the-nation program backed with $3.6 million in state money. The tribes will rely on their traditional knowledge to protect more than 200 miles of coastline in the state,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Election State#Personal Income Tax#Music Education#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Politics Legislative#Native American
NEWStalk 870

Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks

First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KTLA.com

These historic California sites are at risk of flooding

(Stacker) – Rising sea levels. Runoff from rapidly melting snow and ice. Rivers and streams overflowing their banks. As climate change continues to wreak havoc on the environmental norms humans widely take for granted, the frequency and severity of extreme weather has increased on a global scale. Floods, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Here Are Some of the Major Bills Just Signed Into California Law

New Year's Day will bring Californians a cornucopia of new rules after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office signed 997 new bills into law this week, all set to kick in on Jan. 1. Residents of the Golden State can count down to new legislation designed to protect some of the state's most needy constituents, bolster the environment and reproductive rights, and protect creatives from content landing them in court.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Where Ya At Attorney General Rob Bonta?

I guess it flew under the media’s radar when CA Attorney General Rob Bonta stood alongside Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Friday during a press conference on mail fraud. What’s more jarring is his silence on the investigation into Metro, Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Peace over Violence and Patti Giggans.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

California leaders calling for investigation into oil refineries

(KERO) — As gas prices continue to rise in California, Congressman Mike Levin along with 30 other democratic leaders in congress are calling on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate California's oil refineries for alleged market manipulation resulting in the state's soaring gas prices. "According to the data from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Monica Daily Press

New state laws will make waves in Santa Monica

The dust settled on this year’s legislative session last Friday, when the deadline passed for California Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign or veto what was left of a tall stack of bills placed on his desk in 2022. Newsom had through September to make final judgments on a wide...
SANTA MONICA, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
142K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy