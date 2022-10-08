2022 California props explained: What to know before Election Day

California voters will have seven propositions to vote on in the Nov. 8 general election.

2022 California propositions explained

These propositions deal with abortion, sports betting and environmental initiatives. Plus, kidney dialysis clinics, arts and music education in public schools and the flavored tobacco ban. The ban is delayed until voters make a decision in November.

Here's a breakdown of each proposition and what it entails.

Proposition 1

Even though abortion is legal in California, Prop. 1 would amend California's constitution to say that the state would not be allowed to interfere with or deny a person's right to abortion or contraceptives if it passes.

Proposition 26

If Proposition 26 passes this November, another form of gambling would be permitted at horse racing tracks and tribal casinos in California: Sports betting.

Proposition 27

You can't legally bet on sports in California right now, but Proposition 27 would change that, allowing online betting operated by Native American tribes and gambling companies.

Prop 26 and Prop 27 are on the November ballot and both would legalize sports betting in California, but in different ways.

Proposition 28

Proposition 28 promises to bring arts and music programs to every public school and cost taxpayers nothing.

Proposition 29

Proposition 29 would set new requirements for dialysis centers including the hiring of more staff with the goal to make clinics safer.

Proposition 30

Proposition 30 wants to tax the wealthiest Californians -- a 1.75% personal income tax hike on those who make more than $2 million per year.

Proposition 31

California voters will decide whether they want to ban flavored tobacco products under Proposition 31.