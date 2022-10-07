Have you ever felt stuck in a rut with your mentee? Maybe appointments continuously fall off the calendar, or there has been minimal progress made toward reaching goals. First, you aren't alone. Second, maybe that means it's time to reevaluate where the mentorship is in its cycle and to determine if it makes sense to change course. Some mentor-mentee relationships may carry through your career, others may slow down or speed up at different times, while others may sunset after just a few short years. Just like any relationship, there will be phases and it will evolve based on circumstance and expectations.

