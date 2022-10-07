Read full article on original website
Related
beckersdental.com
4 dental supply chain updates
Here are four dental supply chain updates Becker's has reported on since Sept. 7:. 1. SmileGuard resin, a new 3D printing material developed by Desktop Metal, received FDA clearance. 2. Mussel Polymers developed an alternative tooth sensitivity treatment designed to help alleviate pain. 3. 3Shape will provide digital dentistry solutions...
beckersdental.com
Smile Brands set to implement Dentrix Ascend in its practices
Smile Brands partnered with Henry Schein One to integrate Dentrix Ascend as the dental practice management system in every Smile Brands-affiliated practice. Smile Brands previously conducted a pilot with Dentrix Ascend, according to an Oct. 7 news release shared with Becker's. Dentrix Ascend aims to increase practice efficiency by moving...
beckersdental.com
Dental companies partner to expand arch implants at surgical centers
Restorative dentistry company Renew is partnering with integrated oral health company ProHealth Dental to advance the use of its full arch implant system at surgical centers in the works in the New York area and New England. Renew provides a fixed-removable, full mouth restorative process that can be completed in...
beckersdental.com
10 dental leadership moves
Several DSOs appointed new C-suite leaders, and two dental schools will soon get new deans. Here are 10 recent dental leadership moves:. 1. Atlanta-based D4C Dental Brands appointed John Williamson COO. 2. Chicago-based Bright Direction Dental promoted Nisheeth Singh to the role of CEO. 3. Chicago-based Phase 1 Equity appointed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckersdental.com
3 professionals honored with evidence-based dentistry awards
The American Dental Association recently honored three people with its evidence-based dentistry awards. The Evidence-Based Dentistry Faculty and Practice Awards are given to those who have made significant contributions to implement and advance evidence-based dentistry, the ADA said in an Oct. 10 news release. The recipients are Gregg Gilbert, DDS,...
beckersdental.com
2 dental companies recognized for work-life balance: Comparably
Two dental companies were recently recognized on Comparably's 2022 list of best companies for work-life balance. Comparably's list, released Oct. 5, ranks the top 100 companies in two categories: large (more than 500 employees) and small/mid-size (500 employees or fewer).. The rankings were determined using employee feedback provided from September 14, 2021, to September 14, 2022.
beckersdental.com
What dental professionals should consider before accepting a job offer: ADA
The American Dental Association recently gave tips on factors dental professionals should consider before taking a new job. Ask employers how many clinical hours you are expected to work in relation to the practice's operating hours to ensure the practice's schedule works with yours. 2. Consider the terms of your...
JOBS・
beckersdental.com
Meet the CEOs of 5 major DSOs
Here are the CEOs of five of the biggest DSOs in the U.S.:. Patrick Bauer. President and CEO of Heartland Dental. Mr. Bauer has been president of Heartland since 2009, and before becoming CEO in 2015, he served as COO since 1997. Mr. Bauer has more than 25 years of experience in dental and healthcare operations management. Heartland has more than 1,600 supported offices across 38 states.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckersdental.com
Smile Brands continues California expansion
Irvine, Calif.-based Smile Brands recently added Palm Springs (Calif.) Family and Cosmetic Dentistry to its network. The dental practice is led by J. Scott Shepherd, DMD. It will continue to operate under its current name and with its existing staff, according to an Oct. 11 news release. Smile Brands is...
beckersdental.com
Former Lyft exec joins SmileDirectClub as VP of product
Teledentistry company SmileDirectClub appointed Azmat Ali vice president of product. Mr. Ali will support SmileDirectClub's product portfolio to enhance customer satisfaction, according to an Oct. 10 news release. His new projects include the rollout of the company's SmileMaker Platform. Mr. Ali previously served as head of rider product marketing at...
beckersdental.com
Exploring the life cycles of mentor-mentee relationships: Not all last forever
Have you ever felt stuck in a rut with your mentee? Maybe appointments continuously fall off the calendar, or there has been minimal progress made toward reaching goals. First, you aren't alone. Second, maybe that means it's time to reevaluate where the mentorship is in its cycle and to determine if it makes sense to change course. Some mentor-mentee relationships may carry through your career, others may slow down or speed up at different times, while others may sunset after just a few short years. Just like any relationship, there will be phases and it will evolve based on circumstance and expectations.
beckersdental.com
California Dental Association's advice for dentists on adverse patient occurrences
There are several actions dental practices can take to prepare themselves for adverse occurrences during patient treatment. The California Dental Association compiled advice for dental practices Oct. 7. Eight ways dental practices can prevent adverse patient occurrences:. 1. Have documented evidence of establishing and maintaining formal safety protocols that staff...
Comments / 0