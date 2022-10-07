Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United report: David Beckham offers Cristiano Ronaldo Old Trafford exit
Manchester United are said to be open to offloading Ronaldo in the January transfer window – could Beckham's Inter Miami be a possible destination for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner?
Yardbarker
Manchester United star reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is questioning his tactics
Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is beginning to heavily question his tactics. Ronaldo has struggled to cement a regular place in the Manchester United squad so far this season. The Portuguese veteran missed the majority of pre-season and has failed to perform during the odd cameo performance this campaign.
Everton vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Ronaldo gets 700th club goal
Cristiano Ronaldo reached another landmark in his remarkable career when he scored his 700th club goal to put Manchester United in front against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.The veteran forward, who has found minutes hard to come by under new United coach Erik ten Hag, was summoned off the bench in the first half at Goodison Park for the injured Anthony Martial, putting his team 2-1 in front 14 minutes after coming on.It took him to the landmark of 700 strikes, 20 years and two days after his first goal for Sporting Lisbon as a scrawny teenager....
Soccer-Ronaldo reaches another landmark to fire Man United to win at Everton
LIVERPOOL, England, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo reached another landmark in his remarkable career when he scored his 700th club goal to put Manchester United in front against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Medvedev surprisingly retires out of blue after losing 2nd set to Djokovic
Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic played one of the best matches of this year in the 2022 Astana Open semifinals but it ended very weirdly. The Russian and the 21-time Grand Slam champion met 10 times before and the more experienced player won six of those matches. Ahead of their clash in Astana, Daniil Medvedev spoke about how good their rivalry is, but no one expected what will happen after two sets.
ESPN
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 700 club goals
Cristiano Ronaldo has reached 700 club career goals after scoring in Manchester United's 2-1 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday. Ronaldo's 700 goals have come in 944 games for Sporting Lisbon, United, Real Madrid and Juventus. - Dawson: Ronaldo proves worth to United with Everton winner. - Stream on...
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo proves himself in Man United's much-needed win over Everton
LIVERPOOL, England -- After a thorough dismantling at the hands of Manchester City in their last Premier League outing, Manchester United bounced back on Sunday at Goodison Park against Everton, earning a 2-1 win. Everton's Alex Iwobi and United's Antony exchanged goals inside the first 15 minutes, until an injury...
Chelsea vs Wolves confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
The post-Bruno Lage era begins in earnest for Wolves with a tough fixture against Chelsea.The club are currently without a permanent manager, with Julen Lopetegui reportedly in their sights after his sacking by Sevilla.FOLLOW LIVE: Team line-ups and all the action as Chelsea host WolvesChelsea have also already made a managerial change this season, with Graham Potter beginning to mould his team as he wishes. The former Brighton boss got his first win at the club last weekend against Crystal Palace thanks to Conor Gallagher’s late winner and a fine performance against AC Milan in the Champions League will give...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Watch: Rio Ferdinand reacts to Ronaldo’s latest goalscoring milestone
Last week the headlines focused on Cristiano Ronaldo sitting on the bench against Manchester City. Tonight, they paint a different story as he scored his 700th club goal. Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand reacted to Ronaldo’s latest milestone during his post-match assessment via BT Sport. Ferdinand said: “This...
BBC
Analysis: Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool
Liverpool suffered another miserable experience at Arsenal, as their struggles this season continue. They can rightly point at a rather soft penalty - awarded for Thiago Alcantara’s challenge on Gabriel Jesus - as the decisive moment, as well as a Gabriel handball in the first half that was ignored by the officials.
FIFA 23 RTTK tracker with upgradeable Messi and Foden cards
Aubameyang and Odegaard also make the FIFA 23 RTTK upgrades tracker
UEFA・
SkySports
Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal after coming off bench to help take his team fifth
Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to score his 700th club goal as Manchester United came from behind to win 2-1 against Everton at Goodison Park. After Antony cancelled out Alex Iwobi's early strike, an injury to Anthony Martial presented Ronaldo with his opportunity inside the first half and he did not waste it, scoring his first Premier League goal of the season before the break.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Arsenal vs. Liverpool
After appearing to take a step in the right direction mid-week against Rangers in European action, Liverpool are back in Premier League action looking to get their season on track after something of a stumbling start to the 2022-23 campaign. It’s no easy task for Jürgen Klopp’s Reds, though, with their opponents Arsenal leading the league heading into the matchweek having appeared to have finally taken the next step this season under manager Mikel Arteta. Nobody had more points after eight rounds than Arsenal, who stand on 21—though with Man City playing and winning on Saturday, the Gunners are slotted back into second place at least for the time being.
Comments / 0