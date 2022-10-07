Read full article on original website
Related
EatingWell
Ina Garten Just Shared Her Thanksgiving Menu—and It Has Plenty of Make-Ahead Options
Whether you're a kitchen dweller who views Thanksgiving as the most important day of the year or just a casual home cook who contributes one or two dishes to the family potluck, the time to think about this year's menu is fast approaching. Thanksgiving's rich fall flavors are so wide-ranging—including everything from sage and garlic to cranberry and citrus—that there are infinite dishes to swap in and out of the lineup.
Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad: Recipes Worth Making
This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad is an easy recipe that is fresh, light, and very healthy. A delicious side that is ideal to accompany most mains. This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad only takes 10 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
therecipecritic.com
Crack Chicken Casserole
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Crack chicken casserole is creamy, cheesy, bacon-filled goodness that your family is going to want on repeat. It’s the perfect comfort food and ready in 30 minutes!. Crack chicken...
Epicurious
Shortcut Black Bean Chili
Caramelizing onions with bell pepper, tomato paste, garlic, and spices sets the stage for a shortcut black bean chili. A few simple substitutions quickly change everything. For even more flavor, substitute a 12-ounce bottle of beer for 1½ cups of the water in Step 3. Serve this vegetarian chili with warmed tortillas or chips, rice, or cornbread if you’ve got some. It’s also good tossed with pasta.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Tucci family's must-have snack
For the Tucci family, a feast is not complete without one Italian staple. Zeppole are deep-fried doughnuts that Stanley Tucci calls "addictively delicious." Check out the recipe.
momcollective.com
For The Love of Crocktober
It’s that time of the year, time for leaves to start changing colors, pumpkin spice is everywhere, and time to start pulling cozy sweaters out of the back of the closet (yes, I know it’s Arizona… but go with me). One of my favorite fall traditions is kicking off Crocktober. What is Crocktober, you ask? It’s your new favorite holiday.
The Daily South
Southern Meatloaf
Whether it's sliced on a plate alongside some smashed baby red potatoes or piled on bread in a sandwich, there are few meals heartier or more comforting than meatloaf. But if you've made your mom's traditional meatloaf what feels like one too many times and you're clamoring for something new, give this Southern Meatloaf a try. It has all the trappings of a stick-to-your-bones, old-fashioned meatloaf with distinctive Southern flair. Here's everything you need to know.
princesspinkygirl.com
Homemade Caramels
Our homemade Caramels recipe has only 5 ingredients and is super easy, even if it’s your first time making candy from scratch. Soft, chewy, rich, and buttery tasting, these melt-in-your-mouth morsels are so much better than anything store-bought. Easy Homemade Caramels (No Corn Syrup Needed) Our Homemade Caramel Candy...
Comments / 0