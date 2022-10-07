From Scandinavian bridges to horses, these six new bars and bar menus for October are redefining what cocktails aspire to be in Singapore. In new bars, the 1-Group people have opened 1-Altitude Coast, a concept mirroring the former 1-Altitude but set on Sentosa. Ex-Fung Kee Hot Dogs founder has returned to his roots for Hemlig, a Scandinavian restaurant and bar that serves cocktails named after the region’s bridges, and Farrer Horse takes inspiration from Farrer Road’s equestrian past for similarly-themed drinks.

