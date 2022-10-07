We think of certain places as being around forever, until suddenly one day they aren’t any more. Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline, open since 1962 and home of countless skating lessons, hockey practices and hours of mittened hanging out, is closing its doors this month. Sibling owners Terry Green and Rick Stephens, whose late parents James and Dorothy Stephens opened the rink 60 years ago, have made the tough decision that it’s time to move on; they’re getting older, and so is the building. Oct. 15 will be the last day of public skating at the arena, with the Zamboni — their fifth, in six decades — circling the ice for the last time.

SHORELINE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO