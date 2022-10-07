Read full article on original website
New Coffee Shop, Owned by Army Veteran, Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Unique Pizza Spots You Need to Try in Phoenix, ArizonaThe Daily ScoopPhoenix, AZ
I Found Text Messages On My Boyfriend's Phone And Now He's Just My RoommateThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
Huskies' Peihopa Suspended for Team Rules Violation
The UW redshirt freshman defensive tackle missed three of the previous six games.
DeBoer's Subtle Message After the ASU Loss in the Desert
The Husky coach felt compelled to say something extra.
Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer Monday Press Conference Notes
Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer met with the media on Monday following the team's 45-38 loss to Arizona Sate down in Tempe. Here are some notes from what he had to say... Started off by saying that we saw what they saw, they battled hard all the way to the end and that they don't want to be known for always being able to come back and battle hard. They want to have leads and battle hard.
INSTANT RECAP: Bourguet leads ASU to 45-38 upset win over No. 21 Washington
TEMPE — The first five games of Arizona State’s season felt like a dark cloud trailed its every move. Its worst loss to a non-conference opponent this century precipitated a coaching change, which couldn’t prevent the program’s worst start since 1976. Week after week, the gloominess became more inhospitable.
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Lakes rolls in Homecoming Game led by Homecoming King
(Lakewood, WA) It was Homecoming for the Lakes Lancers and they weren’t about to allow an upset on their big celebration day. After the kick-off went out at the 40 yard and it took just 1 play as Frosh QB Legend Galeai handed the ball off to Leo Pulalasi who sprinted off left tackle and was gone 60 yards for the touchdown. The Lancers went for 2 but came up shot and led 6-0 just 13 seconds into the game.
Video: Michael Penix threw one of the strangest pick-sixes ever
Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw one of the strangest and wildest pick-sixes you will ever see during Saturday’s game against Arizona State. Penix was dropping back to pass during Saturday’s game and released what looked like a laser of a throw. There was just one problem: the pass hit Huskies offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland in the head and flew up in the air, setting up a very easy interception and pick-six.
'Shoe Rally' born at T-Mobile Park's Mariners Wild Card watch party
SEATTLE — The Mariners may have been playing in Toronto Saturday, but fans still brought the energy to T-Mobile Park, in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood. Streaming into seats for a hometown watch party, they brought high hopes for a Mariners win, and received one, but only after a nail-biting start to the game.
Yakima Herald Republic
Snoqualmie teacher’s tweet after Cal Raleigh’s HR gets baseball world’s attention
Cascade View (Snoqualmie) Elementary School teacher Tim Rooney didn’t think many people would notice when he tweeted a video Friday of his fifth-grade class watching the Mariners’ 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of their AL Wild Card Series. He expected a few...
Yakima Herald Republic
Shoreline’s Highland Ice Arena to close this week
We think of certain places as being around forever, until suddenly one day they aren’t any more. Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline, open since 1962 and home of countless skating lessons, hockey practices and hours of mittened hanging out, is closing its doors this month. Sibling owners Terry Green and Rick Stephens, whose late parents James and Dorothy Stephens opened the rink 60 years ago, have made the tough decision that it’s time to move on; they’re getting older, and so is the building. Oct. 15 will be the last day of public skating at the arena, with the Zamboni — their fifth, in six decades — circling the ice for the last time.
Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast
A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
Yakima Herald Republic
Traumatized by boarding schools, WA tribes chart new path for Native kids
Lingering scars caused by residential boarding schools run deep for many Native American families, after decades of targeted efforts by U.S. government and religious leaders to stamp out tribal culture. But more Native people are talking about what they, their parents, and grandparents experienced. They hope to break cycles of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Blink-182 reunites with Tom DeLonge, will hit Seattle on comeback tour
Brace yourself, Blink-182 fans: The foulmouthed pop-punk icons are back. The band is reuniting its classic three-man lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker and will tour stadiums worldwide in 2023, visiting Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena June 25, 2023. Critically acclaimed hardcore punks Turnstile will provide support. The...
Yakima Herald Republic
Hiker falls to death through waterfall in North Bend
A young hiker fell through a waterfall to his death Saturday morning while on the Denny Creek Trail in North Bend. The King County Sheriff’s Office declined to give the hiker's age, saying only that a "juvenile male" fell through Keekwulee Falls, which has two sections, with a combined drop of around 125 feet.
Hiker dies after falling over waterfall near Snoqualmie Pass
NORTH BEND, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a hiker fell through a waterfall along the Denny Creek Trail and died. According to Eastside Fire & Rescue, the victim was hiking on Denny Creek Trail near Snoqualmie Pass on Saturday morning when they fell over the Keekwulee Falls.
