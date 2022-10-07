Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gonzales Inquirer
Lady Apaches let victory slip out of grasp against Fox Tech
The Gonzales Lady Apaches had Friday’s match against the San Antonio Fox Tech Lady Buffaloes in their grasp and let it go. The Lady Apaches took the first two games in their match, 26-24 and 25-20, and had a 5-4 lead in the third set after four straight service points by Macy Sample, who had a team high 27 assists and seven aces for Gonzales. The teams battled into a 14-14 tie in the third game and then Fox Tech went on a six-point run to make it 20-14. The Lady Buffaloes won the third game, 25-19, as the teams traded out points the rest of the way.
Gonzales Inquirer
Gonzales man steals 18-wheeler to attack victim a second time
A Gonzales man is in jail after he nearly ran over a police officer in a stolen 18-wheeler, according to the Gonzales Police Department. GPD officers were dispatched to the Circle G Truck Stop on Saturday, Oct. 8, in reference to a hit-and-run incident. Officers were advised then that a subject had run on foot in an unknown direction. It was while GPD Sgt. Cesar Martinez was on scene, speaking to the hit-and-run victim, that he observed an 18-wheeler traveling at a high rate of speed, neither slowing down nor making any effort to avoid striking the complainant or Sgt. Martinez.
Comments / 0