The Gonzales Lady Apaches had Friday’s match against the San Antonio Fox Tech Lady Buffaloes in their grasp and let it go. The Lady Apaches took the first two games in their match, 26-24 and 25-20, and had a 5-4 lead in the third set after four straight service points by Macy Sample, who had a team high 27 assists and seven aces for Gonzales. The teams battled into a 14-14 tie in the third game and then Fox Tech went on a six-point run to make it 20-14. The Lady Buffaloes won the third game, 25-19, as the teams traded out points the rest of the way.

GONZALES, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO