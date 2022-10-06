Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Travel Channel's Ghosts of Devil's Perch finale to screen at Mother Lode Theatre
The Ghosts of Devil’s Perch, the paranormal investigation show that takes place in Butte, is having a weekend extravaganza that ends with a screening of the show’s finale at the Mother Lode Theatre.
Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener
Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure
You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
Fairfield Sun Times
Fuel Fitness closes it's doors in Helena and Butte
HELENA, Mont. - This week community members in Helena and Butte woke up to find their gym, Fuel Fitness, had closed down without warning. The closings came to light on October 2, as employee's and members showed up to both locations to see wood covering the doors and windows; along with a note saying the location was permanently closed.
NBCMontana
Anaconda hosting Oktoberfest celebration Saturday
BUTTE, Mont. — This weekend in the Smelter City, there will be a wide-ranging Oktoberfest celebration. The event is a collaboration between Discover Anaconda and the Copper Village Museum and Art Center. Festivities will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a brewfest starting at 2 p.m. Attendance...
Butte lineman program looking to produce more skilled workers
The program is partnered with Northwestern Energy which needs linemen who are responsible for the installation and repair of power line.
Forest service burning 1,000 acres south of Butte to control wildfires
The U.S. Forest Service is trying to remove some of that powder from the keg by conducting a prescribed burn of deadfall and brush in about 1,000 acres of wilderness off of Lime Kiln road.
KULR8
Helena's Colter Petre commits to Montana State for football
BOZEMAN — Colter Petre has attended countless Montana State football games, but none were like Saturday's. Petre, a senior at Helena High, announced his commitment to MSU a few hours before attending the Bobcats' homecoming game against Idaho State at Bobcat Stadium. The lifelong MSU fan will soon become a member of his favorite college team.
