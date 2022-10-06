ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.9 KYSS FM

Will Montana Beat the Freezing Sprinkler Blowout Challenge?

It is Winterize time! Montana scrambles for lawn sprinkler system bookings. The hiss of the water coming up through the system kept the greenery going through the heat of the summer season, now it's time to book the people who winterize the automatic lawn sprinklers. Make an appointment because those folks are booking up now.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

3D weather: Impact from temperature inversions

Over the last week, multiple prescribed burns have taken place across western Montana. With those ongoing, you may have noticed a slight haziness to the sky -- it's the result of an inversion. So what do we mean by inversion, and how does it impact our weather? Watch the video above as Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs explains.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Defending Your Castle in Montana

Learning a new state’s laws can be a somewhat difficult thing to learn. Each state has its own identity with the laws and regulations put into place. It’s only when something happens that you tend to look it up… and I didn’t want to be a statistic.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Power bills grow this month, and PSC commissioner wants any ‘brownouts’ directed at Missoula

Your electricity bill is going up 12.6 percent this month, or $11.19, if you’re an average residential customer with NorthWestern Energy. That’s $134.28 a year, but it’s less than the $170.16 a year the monopoly requested in its interim rate increase. That would have been nearly 16 percent more. Last week, the Montana Public Service […] The post Power bills grow this month, and PSC commissioner wants any ‘brownouts’ directed at Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener

Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
MONTANA STATE
NewsBreak
Mountain Journal

Citizen Groundswell Rises Up To Keep A Montana Lake Quaint

Utah outdoor adventure company, known for running ski resorts, seeks Forest Service permission to dramatically expand human footprint on Holland Lake. A few nights ago, my mom and dad attended a couple of packed public meetings. Hundreds of people turned out to send the US Forest Service a resolute message: don’t make a bad decision that would bring industrial-strength commercial eco-tourism to the shores of one of their favorite lakes in the region.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

What is the Montana Paranormal Research Society?

When people think of Halloween, ghosts and spirits may come to mind. These spirits may not be evil, but they may do things that those in the mortal world find, in some ways, unexplainable. But not for the Montana Paranormal Research Society, where they discover firsthand what paranormal anomalies lie in places across Montana that are notorious for being haunted.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Full Show from Montana Equipment Dealers in Whitefish

Last year we discussed the "Right to Repair" when it comes to farm and ranch equipment. This year, we followed up on that conversation, and the supply chain impacts that have hampered our economy. Even if you get someone to repair your equipment, or you can fix it yourself- will...
WHITEFISH, MT
montanarightnow.com

Applications open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Applications for the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program are now being accepted. Applications will be accepted by One Montana’s Master Hunter Program through Nov. 30. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). The program gives advanced education to hunters looking to...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Top western Montana locations to enjoy autumn leaves

Western Montana’s autumn leaves are beginning to change color in spectacular fashion, and we are nearing the peak of the season. Peak color in our mountains generally occurs between late September to early October, while our valley locations see peak color in mid to late October. With the beautiful weather we are going to be seeing over the next few days, now is a great time to take a hike or go for a scenic drive to go and enjoy the fall color. Fortunately, with all the natural beauty we have in western Montana, it shouldn’t take too long to find a great location. However, if you are still unsure where to embark on a little leaf peeping adventure, we have you covered. Here are the a few of the best travel locations to enjoy the fall foliage across western Montana.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

YIKES! What Does Montana Fear the Most?

It is the time of year when we all embrace the scary and macabre. It is the time of year when we embrace fear for enjoyment. Dressing up as spooky characters, decorating our homes to resemble haunted graveyards or something straight out of a horror movie. But, when it comes to REAL fear, what do Montanans fear the most? Is it grizzly bears? Is it the thought of Yellowstone erupting? Is it being overrun by a crazed religious cult? No! Montana's biggest fear is actually a little more classic than you would think.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new restaurants to try then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you have the chance.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

5 must-see places in Montana

Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
MONTANA STATE

