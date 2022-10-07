ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Council Seeking Shared Responsibility, Costs Of Recycling

The New Jersey Food Council is watching three proposed legislative changes. According to Linda Doherty, president and CEO, these include extended producer responsibility, liquor licensing reform and unemployment insurance. The EPR bill would require producers of packaging products sold in the state to implement stewardship plans. “Manufacturers are already working...
