The Michigan Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force (CSATF) is asking the state’s colleges and universities to establish Election Day as a school holiday. The request was made by the Michigan CSATF in a letter to the presidents of colleges and universities in the state. The goal is to further civic engagement in campus communities. It asks that the request be followed prior to the statewide general election on November 8.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO