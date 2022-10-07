Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Governor Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates. The bill was signed at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield Tuesday morning. The Michigan governor’s office says the Michigan Achievement Scholarship will save students thousands of dollars each...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan's auto no-fault was meant to lower insurance costs, but did it?
(WXYZ) — Michigan continues to have the second highest auto insurance rates in the country. The average car insurance rate in Michigan is $2,639 per year, which is 70% higher than the national average of $1,483, according to insurance quote company Zebra. In 2019, the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan CSATF asking for colleges and universities to establish Election Day as school holiday
The Michigan Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force (CSATF) is asking the state’s colleges and universities to establish Election Day as a school holiday. The request was made by the Michigan CSATF in a letter to the presidents of colleges and universities in the state. The goal is to further civic engagement in campus communities. It asks that the request be followed prior to the statewide general election on November 8.
Tv20detroit.com
High demand, low supply pushing up gas prices in Michigan, experts say
(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan keep going up. Across the state, gas is sitting at an average of $4.35 per gallon. That's 18 cents higher than last week and $1.12 more than this time last year. When you look at metro Detroit prices, gas is slightly cheaper with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan adds 12,548 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 152 deaths
(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 12,548 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 1,793 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to...
Tv20detroit.com
Invasive algae forms monstrous mats of muck along Lake Saint Clair
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — In Florida, it is well-known for killing native plants and turning lakes and waterways into mucky messes. Now, it is in Lake Saint Clair. Michael Skupin first noticed it in 2020. At the time water surrounded his condo association’s docks, but he could see a small amount of mucky algae. He took a picture. He didn’t imagine what would happen in less than two years.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan State Police investigating reported freeway shooting
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating a reported freeway shooting. MSP says the victim was traveling northbound on the Lodge near Wyoming around 4:50 a.m. when he swerved and swiped the driver’s door of a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash. Police say...
Comments / 0