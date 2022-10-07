Scores: Texas High School Football Week 7
SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Central is at Astound Broadband (formerly Grande Communications) stadium in Midland taking on the Midland Bulldogs. See scores from around the region here .
SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Central is at Astound Broadband (formerly Grande Communications) stadium in Midland taking on the Midland Bulldogs. See scores from around the region here .
News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.https://sanangelolive.com/
Comments / 0