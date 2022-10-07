Scores: Texas High School Football Week 7

SAN ANGELO- The San Angelo Central Bobcats will take on the Odessa Bronchos in San Angelo Stadium this Friday at 7:00 p.m. Last week, the Bobcats beat Midland 28-25 and quarterback Tyler Hill had himself another game. Hill went 7-12 for 94 yards and two touchdowns through the air, added 125 yards on the ground. Aiden Barron and Tyree Brawley both had one touchdown and Jacob English and Keevon Rice were on the receiving end of Hill’s touchdown passes. The Odessa Bronchos played Permian, had trouble getting things going, and had 163 yards through the air and on the ground combined. Jaylen…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO