To all the tire shops in Montana that are getting ready to head into their busiest season of the year, thank you for all you do!. October 1st has come and gone. That officially means in Montana you can have your studded tires on your cars or trucks. Montana law says you can have studs on your vehicle from October 1st to May 31st. There are a lot of years where studs are needed for that entire length of time.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO