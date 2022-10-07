Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jackcentral.org
NAU volleyball takes fifth set against Northern Colorado
In a battle between the Lumberjack and the Bear, the Lumberjack stood mightier. NAU volleyball (2-10, 1-4 Big Sky) claimed their first victory in 8 games against the University of Northern Colorado (8-8, 2-3 Big Sky) at Rolle Activity Center. “We started off super strong from the start,” junior middle...
jackcentral.org
Flagstaff rallies for reproductive rights
On Oct. 8, people of all ages gathered outside of Flagstaff City Hall to protest for reproductive rights as well as promote an awareness of the upcoming November elections. Many members of the crowd had walked from the University Union to city hall that afternoon in order to spread their voices across both the campus and the community.
AZFamily
Prescott Valley man injured in crash that left Kansas sheriff’s deputy dead
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (3TV/CBS 5/KWCH/Gray News) — An on-duty Kansas sheriff’s deputy was killed late last week in a crash involving an SUV driven by a man from Prescott Valley. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter was killed in the crash that happened around...
jackcentral.org
Town hall held to discuss new noise ordinance
The city of Flagstaff held a town hall Thursday to share the results of a recent noise study with the community. After hearing about the study, locals asked questions about how a new noise ordinance would affect residents and businesses. Paul Lasiewicki, deputy chief of support services at the Flagstaff...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
F1 Tornado Leaves Northern Arizona Community in Ruins
A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.
iheart.com
One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season
October has already brought along some wild weather for Arizona. An EF-1 tornado touched down north of Williams to start the month off. Then the state was hit by a massive storm that brought along rain, strong wind, and dust. And now one city has already received some snow, according to 12 News.
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona next month
A popular discount retail store recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Arizona in early November, just in time for the busy holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.
SignalsAZ
Tips on Skunks from Prescott Valley Animal Control
Skunks are a common sight here in Prescott Valley and these animals are mostly nocturnal by nature. Even though skunks are extremely cute and shy, having skunks around your home can present health and safety risks. Aside from being sprayed with their noxious musk, skunks are known carriers of rabies...
RELATED PEOPLE
theprescotttimes.com
SUSPECT DEAD AFTER OPEN FIRING ON YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES
SUSPECT DEAD AFTER OPEN FIRING ON YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES. BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA – (October 8, 2022) – At approximately 10:30 p.m. last evening, YCSO deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman on School House Road in Black Canyon City, who stated her husband Thomas Henzler was intoxicated and had fired a bullet into the ceiling to get her attention.
Comments / 0