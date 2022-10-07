The 2022 bear market has been brutal for certain pockets of the investing world. Sectors like electric vehicle stocks or special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) saw share prices decline by as much as 80% over the past year. If you invested significantly in these types of companies, it might be wise to switch up your allocations going forward and invest some of your future funds in businesses that actually generate profits and have a consistent track record of doing so. While not as exciting as riding the hot new trend on Wall Street, buying tried-and-true companies can help you build wealth over the long haul and diversify your overall portfolio.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO