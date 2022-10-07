Read full article on original website
All three seats on Sunol school board being contested this election cycle
Sunol residents will be choosing candidates to fill all three positions in the Sunol Glen Unified School District Board of Trustees race this November — two full-term seats and one short-term. The short-term position is a two-year seat on the board, for which information technology manager Chris Bobertz and...
Bramson: Understanding the playbook on Measure A
It’s football season in America, and here in San Jose, while we punt the political pigskin of housing this year, some people are fumbling the ball when it comes to understanding what really works to create meaningful change for so many in our community. So in a Hail Mary...
Dublin City Council candidates face off in public forum
The three candidates vying for positions on the Dublin City Council appeared in a public forum to present their values, campaign goals and ideas to voters and residents of the city. Current Vice Mayor Jean Josey, Planning Commission alternate Kashef Qaadri and former planning commissioner Lynna Do are competing for...
Homeless population in Alameda County approaching 10,000 people
Alameda County’s homeless population grew 22% over the past three years and is approaching 10,000 people, according to the release Wednesday of official point-in-time numbers. The count completed in February was the first since 2019 and was delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Counts are typically taken...
East San Jose theater planned as community nexus
For East San Jose, introducing a performing arts space means more than theater. It’s a window into the community’s future. As part of a redevelopment project, a mostly vacant block of stores on Alum Rock Avenue is being reimagined. Part of the plan is a theater that will bring vibrancy to the neighborhood, provide jobs, a place for cultural activities and social gatherings.
'Tapestry of Remembrance' in Firehouse lobby
An intricate visual representation of cultural comfort pieces, through photo collages, is at the center of the new solo art exhibition in the lobby of the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton. Opening late last month and running into November, “Tapestry of Remembrance” showcases the talents of Iranian immigrant and Bay...
Do: Cindy Chavez is still trying to silence the Asian American community
Over the past four years, the Cindy Chavez political machine has worked to defeat two sitting Vietnamese American city council representatives in San Jose. Today, there are no Vietnamese Americans, or any Asian Americans, serving on the San Jose City Council. For a politician who claims to care about representation...
Op-ed: Taking down billboards in San Jose—who benefits?
As recently reported, San Jose is being sued for not following its own rules. The case centers around the city’s backroom deal to allow Clear Channel to erect new digital billboards along the Guadalupe River Trail near Mineta San Jose International Airport and Highway 101 without competitive bidding—and in conflict with an existing contract that specifically prohibits billboards.
Swim-a-thon raises $10,000+ for Valley Humane Society
The Livermore Aquacowboys recently held a swim-a-thon and raised more than $10,000 for the Valley Humane Society’s Phil Scholz Veterinary Surgery Center, a new facility set to open later this year to offer one-time, non-emergency procedures to shelter animals and community pets. The event was organized by coach Theresa...
Federal wildlife service recommends greater protection for Bay-Delta longfin smelt
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed listing San Francisco Bay’s longfin smelt as an endangered species last week. The proposal to give additional protection to the Bay-Delta longfin smelt was made on Oct. 7 and opens a public comment period that will close on Dec. 6, according to the Federal Register.
Rape in Stanford basement under investigation
A woman reported that she was raped by a man in the basement of a Stanford University building on Friday, according to Stanford’s Department of Public Safety. The sexual assault happened around 12:30 p.m. The woman had been working in her office when a man grabbed her. He dragged her to the basement where she was raped, according to a community crime alert. The department was not told which building the reported rape took place.
Pleasanton Preps: After tough opening schedule, Foothill football eyes new start in division play
There are two ways to approach non-league high school football scheduling. One, schedule tough games where winning and losing is not as important as is getting the team ready for the league season. Two, play an easier schedule, get the wins and give the team confidence heading into league action.
