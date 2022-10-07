Read full article on original website
Steelers Have To Be Honest And Admit Terry Bradshaw Was Right About Mike Tomlin in 2020
The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Mike Tomlin to replace Bill Cowher in 2007. He made the Super Bowl in two of his first five seasons as the head coach for the Steelers and went 1-1 in the big game. He is a brilliant speaker and is undefeated at press conferences. Players love him as a coach, but it may be time to admit the obvious. Terry Bradshaw was right; he is not a good tactician.
Falcons called for absurd roughing the passer penalty on Tom Brady
The Atlanta Falcons were completely screwed on an absurd roughing the passer penalty that was called on Grady Jarrett late in the team’s 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Tampa Bay was leading 21-15 and trying to maintain the lead. They had a 3rd-and-5 at the...
Former Steelers QB Kordell Stewart on Kenny Pickett’s Impressive Debut: “He’s Ready” For Week 5
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart was most impressed with rookie Kenny Pickett’s ability to get the Steelers a 10-point lead over the New York Jets that disappeared at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday as the Steelers fell 24-20. “When you get your team up 20-10, now it’s time to...
Steelers “Physically Overmatched” According To PFT But Rookie Kenny Pickett’s Swagger Could Be Difference In Week 5 Matchup
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been AFC royalty since they hired Chuck Noll to start the 1969 season. Contrary to popular opinion, they have not always been great or even good since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970. The Steelers have been competitive most seasons and even in some of the down...
Former Steelers Duo Jerome Bettis and Ben Roethlisberger Pound Former Jacksonville Jaguars For 60k
The Pittsburgh Steelers met the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend and thanks to Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis , they came away with a big victory for the black and gold. Roethlisberger and Bettis did not score any touchdowns or gain a single yard. It was not a replay on the NFL Network from a 2004 meeting. It was a match play golf event for the Constellation Furyk & Friends celebrity challenge for charity.
Steelers Open to Coaching Changes After Bills Blowout
BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Bills had just hung more than 552 yards of offense and 38 points on his defense while the offense managed just three points and, as a result, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not happy about it. Tomlin said he is considering changes everywhere following...
Vikings Tight End Hits IR
The Minnesota Vikings will be a man short for at least the next four games as the franchise looks to build on a 3-1 start to the 2022 season. TE Ben Ellefson was added to Injured Reserve on Saturday, battling a groin injury. In his stead, 7th-Round rookie from South...
Vikings’ Kirk Cousins Leads The NFL In One Intriguing Stat So Far
The Minnesota Vikings have been solid thus far in the 2022 season, getting out to a 3-1 start. Their only loss came on primetime against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, which comes as no surprise because Kirk Cousins is the team’s starting quarterback. Cousins is notoriously poor in...
Vikings Fully Control the NFC North After Beating the Bears, 29-22
When the Vikings jumped out to a 21-3 first half lead on the back of Kirk Cousins setting a franchise record for consecutive pass completions, it seemed like Minnesota would cruise to a Week 5 victory over the Chicago Bears. Instead, the Bears scored 19 unanswered points to take a...
Report: Russell Wilson underwent procedure after loss to Colts
After hitting another rock-bottom in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, Russell Wilson is taking action … medical action, that is. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported this weekend that the Denver Broncos quarterback Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to have a procedure on his throwing shoulder. The report adds that Wilson is dealing with a latissimus dorsi strain, an injury that is more commonly seen in baseball players. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in L.A. but still intends to be on the field for Denver’s next game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17.
Rutgers HC Greg Schiano uses controversial strategy at end of loss to Nebraska
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano is known to compete until the very final second and he doesn’t care what unwritten football rules he violates in the process. We saw that during his NFL career and again on Friday night during a 14-13 loss to Nebraska. With just 46 second...
NFL Odds: Bears vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will square off in an old-school NFC North showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bears-Vikings prediction and pick, laid out below. The...
Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on the verge of being fired?
Hired in 2020 after overseeing successful turnarounds of college programs Temple and Baylor, Rhule was expected to turn the Panthers around in similar fashion. That plan hasn't come to fruition as the Panthers fell to 1-4 on the season following another ugly loss at home, this time to the San Francisco 49ers.
4 Vikings takeaways after Week 5 win vs. Bears
The Minnesota Vikings survived a midgame meltdown and rallied to beat the Chicago Bears, 29-22, on the road in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. The Vikings are now 4-1 and are in first place in the NFC North. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the Vikings’ Week 5 comeback win.
Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater becomes first player ruled out by new concussion protocol
The Miami Dolphins cannot catch a break when it comes to quarterbacks suffering head injuries. Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets and is in the concussion protocol. Bridgewater also had an elbow injury. Notably, Bridgewater actually passed concussion tests, according...
Vikings-Bears Sunday injury updates: Chicago down top CB
It's a nearly perfectly clean injury report for the Minnesota Vikings Sunday morning as the only regular player they won't have against the Bears is rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. – and that's a stretch considering Booth has yet play a significant role of any kind this season. Chicago's...
Former NFL QB Is Not Happy With Russell Wilson Slander
There’s a lot to criticize about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson‘s performance in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts. He completed only 53.9 percent of his passes and threw multiple interceptions. He also forced the ball to Courtland Sutton when they could have opted for a run play.
Vikings vs. Bears Live Score Updates: NFL Regular Season, Week 5
Follow along as the Vikings battle the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 5.
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 19-17 Loss to the Ravens
The Bengals fell to 2-3 on the season following their Sunday night loss to the Ravens. Here are our winners and losers:. The Bengals safety got his third interception in the past two games. He’s a player due for an extension, and he absolutely deserves one. He’s been a key player for this Bengals defense since he signed with the team in 2020.
