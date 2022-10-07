The latest art exhibit in downtown Livermore offers a modern perspective on one of the most popular artistic movements of the last century. “Shape, Form and Color: Modern Expressionism” in the UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery at the Bankhead Theater features artworks from 21st-century artists, both global and local, drawn to the style of the early 1900s — plus two special featured pieces from late artistic legends Joan Miro and Alexander Calder, on loan from a private collection.

