Palo Alto, CA

East San Jose theater planned as community nexus

For East San Jose, introducing a performing arts space means more than theater. It’s a window into the community’s future. As part of a redevelopment project, a mostly vacant block of stores on Alum Rock Avenue is being reimagined. Part of the plan is a theater that will bring vibrancy to the neighborhood, provide jobs, a place for cultural activities and social gatherings.
SAN JOSE, CA
'Modern Expressionism' on display at Bankhead gallery

The latest art exhibit in downtown Livermore offers a modern perspective on one of the most popular artistic movements of the last century. “Shape, Form and Color: Modern Expressionism” in the UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery at the Bankhead Theater features artworks from 21st-century artists, both global and local, drawn to the style of the early 1900s — plus two special featured pieces from late artistic legends Joan Miro and Alexander Calder, on loan from a private collection.
LIVERMORE, CA
Do: Cindy Chavez is still trying to silence the Asian American community

Over the past four years, the Cindy Chavez political machine has worked to defeat two sitting Vietnamese American city council representatives in San Jose. Today, there are no Vietnamese Americans, or any Asian Americans, serving on the San Jose City Council. For a politician who claims to care about representation...
SAN JOSE, CA
Homeless population in Alameda County approaching 10,000 people

Alameda County’s homeless population grew 22% over the past three years and is approaching 10,000 people, according to the release Wednesday of official point-in-time numbers. The count completed in February was the first since 2019 and was delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Counts are typically taken...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Palo Alto, CA

