Fentanyl cases have taken a significant rise in the streets of Kern County. Just in the month of September there had been an accident at North High School resulting in six kids overdosing on fentanyl. But this hasn’t been the only incident in Bakersfield over the course of the months. Cases are on the rise in High Schools across the country and schools are now trying to prevent the tragedy of teens overdosing and dying on this powerful drug.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO