Popular Lake Norman restaurateurs open first Charlotte eatery
CHARLOTTE — The husband-and-wife duo behind Lake Norman hot spots Kindred, Hello, Sailor and milkbread have opened their first venture within Charlotte city limits. Joe and Katy Kindred have opened the second milkbread cafe in the iconic former Dairy Queen building in Plaza Midwood. The spot at 1431 Central...
Women in south Charlotte neighborhood say man has been stalking them
CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte community is on edge after several women say a man has been stalking them. The women say they’ve been approached in Madison Park, which is along Park and Woodlawn roads. They said the community needs protection from Ryan Knight. The district attorney says...
South Carolina Combat Vet Receives Home Makeover Thanks To ‘Lifetime’
Jonathan Thomas is an American hero and just a few days ago, recognized by a ‘Military Makeover’ program on Lifetime. His home was just completely renovated on the show dedicated to helping vets repair and renovate their homes. And it was a complete surprise for him! Thomas is a combat veteran that served two tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Nelly Gives The Shirt Off His Back To A Special Fan In Charlotte
Nelly gave a very special fan the jacket off his back when he met him at the Roval 400 over the weekend. I have heard that Nelly was a great guy when he collaborated with Tim McGraw a few years back. His good reputation just keeps growing after a really sweet thing he did at Charlotte Motor Speedway this past weekend. He noticed a guy in a wheel chair and thought he might really love a special souvenir from his performance.
Favorite Charlotte Brewery Moving
A favorite Charlotte brewery is moving from 2161 Hawkins Avenue location in South End of Charlotte to 2151 Hawkins. We’ve enjoyed many Sunday Fundays with our friends at Sycamore Brewing. It’s been in the works for a while. So, news of the favorite Charlotte brewery moving wasn’t shocking to me. As you notice from the address, it’s actually next door. Sycamore Brewing will be one of the first occupants of The Line on Hawkins Avenue. The Line is known as a mixed-use property. The Queen City favorite kept the same location in South End for eight years. It’s a positive move for the business, but long-time customers hate to see a change from a place with so many memories. The new space definitely offers more room. In fact, it’s five times larger. We loved having our brews and food truck grub while listening to live music at the beautiful outdoor space of the current location. The new spot offers even more live music and larger drink variety. There’s a new food menu and even a coffee shop! Sycamore Brewing is known for their Mountain Candy IPA and one of our faves Southern Girl Blonde Ale. Another fun aspect of the brewery is their seasonal rotating offerings. These might include Cinnamon Bun Latte or Pumpkin Latte Blonde Ales. You might even find an Apple Pie Cider Hard Cider this time of year. https://www.sycamorebrew.com/our-brews I love that you need not be a hard core beer connoisseur. There’s something for every taste. The doors of Sycamore Brewing opened in 2014 by husband and wife team Sarah and Justin Brigham. Since then, it has become the largest Charlotte-born brewery.
1 seriously hurt in south Charlotte shooting, paramedics say
CHARLOTTE — Police roped off a Kia Soul parked in the drive-thru Sunday at a south Charlotte McDonald’s during a shooting investigation near Starbrook Drive and South Boulevard. Channel 9 reporter Erika Jackson was at the scene around 5:30 p.m. and could see the entrances to the McDonald’s...
Shelby, North Carolina Water ‘Smelly’ But OK To Drink
When you turn on the faucet and smelly water comes out. There are questions. That is reportedly what is happening in my hometown of Shelby, North Carolina. Shelby city water reportedly has a “funky earthy smell” according to the Shelby Star. The problem has been reported to the Water Resource Department and it is ok to drink.
How long until we change the clocks in Charlotte?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
25 years since Dean Smith’s retirement: The 24 hours that changed Carolina basketball
Dean Smith abruptly announced his retirement on Oct. 9, 1997. “Some events that take place in your lifetime just stand alone. I remember exactly how I was feeling, what I was doing. That was definitely one of the moments in my lifetime.”
8 North Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in North Carolina made the cut.
Reed Gold Mine: Trick or Treat in an underground mine
For a unique Halloween experience, bring the kids to Reed Gold Mine, 9621 Reed Mine Road, Midland, NC. Reed Gold Mine is in Cabarrus County, about 26 miles to the east of the center of Charlotte. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally...
A South Carolina Dog Known As The World’s Oldest Has Passed Away
Pebbles was one of South Carolina’s most famous celebrities. Sadly, she passed this week but not before taking her place in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the worlds oldest dog. Pebbles passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Taylors, South Carolina. That is near Greenville....
28 Chefs + 14 Restaurants = 1 Unforgettable Night of Dining In Charlotte on November 3rd
Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night Brings Flavors Of The Bayou State To The Queen City for One Fabulous Evening. For one night only — Thursday, Nov. 3 — top chefs from Louisiana’s most delicious destinations are stepping into the kitchens of 14 Charlotte restaurants for an unforgettable evening of culinary collaborations at Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night.
5 Players to Represent YC in Shrine Bowl
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Five York County players will represent in this year’s Shrine Bowl.
What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like
Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
‘Extremely aggressive’ rodeo bull on the loose in North Carolina
NORWOOD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An “extremely aggressive” rodeo bull is on the loose in Stanly County after escaping a stockyard Wednesday, according to the Norwood Police Department. Police said they received a report Wednesday that the bull had escaped from a stockyard on Indian Mount Road. The bull is reportedly chocolate in color […]
Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
Nearly 700 new homes approved to be built in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — More expansion is coming to Gastonia, specifically in the form of new homes. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Gastonia Planning Commission approved about 700 more residences in the city. This plan creates the opportunity for thousands to move in, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye on this.
Sad Video of Dog 'Not Getting Picked' After Entire Day at Adoption Event Breaks Our Hearts
Gastonia, North Carolina-based animal shelter, known on TikTok as @gcace_rescue, recently held an adoption event with the hopes of more animals would get picked up by forever homes. Although some did, there's one dog, in particular, that had an extremely tough day. An adorable doggo named Smoky has been looking...
‘We’re going to live here forever hopefully’: Retired teacher upset with cabinets, turns to Action 9
CHARLOTTE — A retired teacher says she spent thousands of dollars to have her kitchen cabinets repainted, but when the paint started coming off she tried resolving the problem with the cabinet company on her own and couldn’t, so that’s when she contacted Action 9. Lori Pagliarini...
