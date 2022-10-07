A favorite Charlotte brewery is moving from 2161 Hawkins Avenue location in South End of Charlotte to 2151 Hawkins. We’ve enjoyed many Sunday Fundays with our friends at Sycamore Brewing. It’s been in the works for a while. So, news of the favorite Charlotte brewery moving wasn’t shocking to me. As you notice from the address, it’s actually next door. Sycamore Brewing will be one of the first occupants of The Line on Hawkins Avenue. The Line is known as a mixed-use property. The Queen City favorite kept the same location in South End for eight years. It’s a positive move for the business, but long-time customers hate to see a change from a place with so many memories. The new space definitely offers more room. In fact, it’s five times larger. We loved having our brews and food truck grub while listening to live music at the beautiful outdoor space of the current location. The new spot offers even more live music and larger drink variety. There’s a new food menu and even a coffee shop! Sycamore Brewing is known for their Mountain Candy IPA and one of our faves Southern Girl Blonde Ale. Another fun aspect of the brewery is their seasonal rotating offerings. These might include Cinnamon Bun Latte or Pumpkin Latte Blonde Ales. You might even find an Apple Pie Cider Hard Cider this time of year. https://www.sycamorebrew.com/our-brews I love that you need not be a hard core beer connoisseur. There’s something for every taste. The doors of Sycamore Brewing opened in 2014 by husband and wife team Sarah and Justin Brigham. Since then, it has become the largest Charlotte-born brewery.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO