Katy Perry Talks About Motherhood After Wrapping up Vegas Residency, Is She Retiring?
Is American pop singer Katy Perry getting ready for retirement after more than 15 years in the industry? Perry recently wrapped up her residency in Las Vegas looking to be a full-time mom to her two-year-old daughter. Is Katy Perry Getting Ready For Retirement?. Balancing duties like being a mom...
Shakira Shares Cryptic Posts, Announces New Single
In a series of cryptic posts on Instagram, Shakira appears to reflect on recent life struggles, specifically her separation from ex-boyfriend Gerard Piquè. As fans were left wondering, she later revealed that her new single will be coming out soon. Shakira’s Vague Posts Spark Confusion. The Queen of...
The Real Reason Keith Urban Quit ‘The Voice AU’
Keith Urban recently revealed that will not be returning as a coach in the next season of The Voice Australia. Urban said the main reasons he’s not returning is to put his family responsibilities first and to kick off his Australian tour. Keith Urban Prioritizes Family Time. Even though...
Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert to Perform Special Dance at Their Wedding
Dancing With The Stars judge Derek Hough reveals new details about his upcoming wedding to fiancée Hayley Erbert. The couple has been engaged since June after seven years of dating. Hough shares some of their wedding plans prior to tying the knot with his longtime love. Hough Wants a...
Jennifer Lopez Fangirls Hard Over Kelly Clarkson’s “Waiting For Tonight” Cover
Jennifer Lopez wasn’t ashamed to fangirl over Kelly Clarkson’s sultry cover of “Waiting for Tonight.” Lopez reveals she’s been a longtime fan of Clarkson ever since the two worked together on American Idol season 15. Lopez’s Reaction to Clarkson Covering Her Song. The Kelly...
Shangela Calls Alfonso Ribeiro Out ON LIVE TV for ‘DWTS’ “Angela” Diss
RuPaul’s Drag Race queen Shangela called Dancing With the Stars co-host Alfonso Ribeiro out on live tv for a recent diss. Instead of calling the queen by her name, Ribeiro slipped up last week and called her “Angela.” Although the drag queen acknowledged publicly that there was no hard feelings, she totally called Ribeiro out for his mistake.
‘DWTS’ Alums JoJo Siwa, Allison Holker Boss to Be Honored at Industry Dance Awards
Dancing with the Stars Season 30 runner-up JoJo Siwa and former pro Allison Holker Boss will be honored at the upcoming Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show. The event will be hosted by So You Think You Can Dance alum Will Thomas and DWTS pro Britt Stewart. JoJo Siwa,...
‘American Idol’ Star Adam Lambert Performs on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’
Talent show worlds collided over the weekend, as American Idol star Adam Lambert performed on Strictly Come Dancing. Lambert performed the song “Mad About the Boy,” written by Noël Coward. Adam Lambert Performs on Strictly Come Dancing. Lambert was accompanied by a group of musicians on strings...
Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, Blake Shelton To Coach ‘The Voice’ Season 23
The time as officially come for The Voice to confirm their upcoming coaches for season 23. After various weeks of guessing, the show’s newest coaches seemingly confirmed their involvement in a series of cryptic Instagram posts. If these posts are true, Kelly Clarkson will return to The Voice alongside Chance The Rapper, Niall Horan, and Blake Shelton.
The Unsolved Mysteries of Stars Hollow: Three More ‘Gilmore GIrls’ Mysteries That Leave Fans Perplexed
There are more than a few 'Gilmore Girls' mysteries that fans still want the answers to. We've collected three that bother us on every single rewatch.
Charlie Puth Claims He was Abandoned by Ellen DeGeneres’s Record Label
Following the release of Charlie Puth’s newest album, he’s gotten real about what it was like to work with Ellen DeGeneres’s former record label. The singer clarifies that he was abandoned by the label, but he does not have resentment toward DeGeneres. Charlie Puth Reflects on Being...
‘Penn and Teller’s Fool Us’ Star Penn Jillette to Guest Judge ‘BGT: The Ultimate Magician’
Britain’s Got Talent returns with the one-off special episode BGT: The Ultimate Magician. The spinoff will feature all the best magical acts going head-to-head with the world’s most talented magicians. Joining the panel of judges as a guest judge, is Penn Jillette, one-half of the famous duo Penn and Teller.
Sofie Dossi Accuses Dom Brack of Cheating in New Music Video
America’s Got Talent Season 11 star Sofie Dossi has been going through some very public relationship drama with boyfriend Dom Brack. Dossi has posted several TikToks seeming to accuse Brack of cheating on her, and she recently released a video called “He Cheated.”. Sofie Dossi Accuses Dom Brack...
A Warrior Nun 2 sneak peek from Netflix
Warrior Nun was one of the most-watched Netflix releases in the days immediately following its debut on the streamer way back in 2020, so in hindsight, it’s probably no surprise that Netflix re-upped the fantasy series that’s loosely based on the comic books by Ben Dunn for another season.
Avery Cyrus Asks JoJo Siwa to Be Her Girlfriend at Disney World
After denying allegations about the status of their relationship, JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are now an official. The TikTok creator popped the question to Siwa during their trip at Disney World. Avery Cyrus, JoJo Siwa are Officially Dating. During their recent trip to Disney World, Avery Cyrus mustered up...
Golden Buzzer Act Dustin’s Dojo to Appear on ‘AGT: All-Stars’
Dustin’s Dojo, the first act to receive a Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent, will be returning to the show for the upcoming spin-off AGT: All-Stars. Their appearance was confirmed on Instagram this week. Dustin’s Dojo to Appear on AGT: All-Stars. Recently, Dustin’s Dojo posted a photo...
Nikki Bella Calls Out Tyra Banks for Mispronouncing Artem Chigvintsev’s Name
During this week’s new episode of Dancing with the Stars, co-host Tyra Banks mispronounced pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev’s name, prompting his wife Nikki Bella to call her out on Twitter. Ironically, Banks made the flub while acknowledging her past mistakes regarding names. Nikki Bella Tweets About Tyra Banks...
‘DWTS’ Recap: Disney+ Night Includes Solid Dances, Awkward Apologies, Expected Elimination
Dancing With the Stars returned to Disney+ this week for the first ever Disney+ theme night. Each dance featured a song from the streaming platform. Songs varied from films like Hercules, The Princess and The Frog, High School Musical: The Musical The Series, Cars, The Greatest Showman, and more. Daniella...
Shangela Opens Up About Being The First Drag Queen on ‘DWTS’
RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shangela recently opened up about what it’s really like to be the first drag queen on Dancing With the Stars. In a recent interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the queen shared her thoughts on paving the way for future queens. Shangela is Paving...
‘The Voice’ Recap: The Coaches Fill Their Teams, Battles Begin
The Voice Season 22 returned on Monday night as Blind Auditions wrapped up and the Battles began. The night started with a four-chair turn, and then the coaches gradually filled up their teams. The night ended on a cliffhanger, as Blake Shelton tried to decide which artist to keep after his team’s first Battle.
