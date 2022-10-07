ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
azbex.com

Veto Sidelined $2B+ Roadway Project

While normally regarded as one of Arizona’s more pro-economic development and infrastructure governors, Governor Doug Ducey’s July veto of a bill that would have sent an extension of the Proposition 400 half-cent sales tax – a major funding source for Maricopa County transportation projects since 1985 – has already caused delays and ripple effects for major projects deemed essential for the county’s progress.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR News

Here are the key 2022 general election dates Arizona voters need to know

PHOENIX – Fall isn’t just pumpkin spice season or spooky season, it’s voting season. The midterm general election takes place on Nov. 8. Arizona voters will elect a new governor, secretary of state and attorney general and decide whether the current superintendent of public instruction, treasurer and one U.S. senator and will stay in office or be replaced.
ARIZONA STATE
marketplace.org

An Arizona ballot measure would expose hidden spending in politics

The “Marketplace Morning Report” is running a special series, “Secret Money, Public Influence,” on money, politics and whether campaign donors can be “secret Santas” who spend big but don’t have to disclose it. This election cycle, we traveled to Arizona, where, in a month, voters will decide whether some of the biggest campaign spenders should have to reveal their identities. How this measure got on the ballot, what it hopes to achieve and what opponents say about it provide lessons about the so-called dark money that can sway elections near you.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Yuma County, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Pima County, AZ
Government
County
Yuma County, AZ
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Pima, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Washington Examiner

They tried to stop school choice in Arizona, and they failed

Giving families the freedom to choose is arguably at the very core of our democracy. And recently, in Arizona, democracy worked exactly as intended. Given a choice between providing an Empowerment Scholarship Account to any family in the state who needs a better educational alternative or signing a petition to block that right, voters chose ESAs and cemented Arizona's position as a national leader in expanding educational choice. They refused to sign a petition to block this new and innovative educational legislation, and the challenge to the state's new school choice law failed .
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

Arizona’s clash over illegal immigration and college tuition

THE DREAM CONTINUES — Voters in a key border state will soon weigh a major reversal of local anti-immigrant policy. — Undocumented Arizona high school graduates can receive in-state university and community college tuition if Proposition 308 wins approval in November. Fired-up Latino organizers and prominent business interests back the measure. A handful of Republicans helped push the initiative onto the state’s action-packed midterm ballot. A lifelong conservative even chairs supporters’ well-funded political action committee.
ARIZONA STATE
Glendale Star

Signatures ‘fell short’ to block ESAs for all Arizona students

The apparently successful petition drive that blocked a “universal” expansion of Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts may not have been so successful after all. Officials with Save Our Schools Arizona, who said Friday, Sept. 23, that they turned in thousands more signatures than needed to force a vote on the issue, have now conceded that they “definitely got the numbers wrong.”
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
santansun.com

Students protest Legislature’s school policies

Students at six Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led Support Equality AZ Schools and...
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Litigation#Eminent Domain#Politics Courts#Politics State#Politics Governor#Superior Courts
KOLD-TV

HLC Final Report: Pima Community College requires monitoring

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Controversy and conflict continues at Pima Community College. The HLC’s draft report cited a “rift in governance that’s putting the college’s mission at risk”. The final report was issued a week ago, but we’re just now learning about it....
TUCSON, AZ
CBS News

Transcript: Kari Lake, Arizona gubernatorial candidate, on "Face the Nation," Oct. 9, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with Kari Lake, Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, that aired on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 on "Face the Nation." MAJOR GARRETT: Now to the race for governor of Arizona. Our latest poll shows Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake tied at 49%. The two candidates have not scheduled a debate but they are here to answer our questions. Each candidate will have about eight and a half minutes, we intend to cover the same issues with each candidate. issues identified by our own polling as of leading concern to Arizona voters. Our ability to cover this ground, of course, will be influenced in no small measure by the length of the candidates answers. First Republican Carrie Lake, who joins us from Phoenix. Good morning, and welcome to FACE THE NATION.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Maricopa County Denies Wrongdoing in GOP Lawsuit

The Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Arizona filed two lawsuits against Maricopa County, Arizona, this week, and the county isn’t happy about it. The two Republican organizations argued that the county’s policies would favor Democratic poll workers over Republicans in the 2022 midterm election. The...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County

COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey Makes 100th Visit to Southern Arizona

TUCSON — Governor Doug Ducey today marked his 100th visit to Southern Arizona, a significant benchmark following his 2015 promise to be a governor for all Arizonans in every corner of the state. The governor began the day in Tucson by honoring the memory of Professor Thomas Meixner who...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Woman’s Wave of Action took to the streets of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors took to the streets of Phoenix Saturday to let their voices be heard at the Women’s Day of Action. Millions across the globe were marching for women’s rights as encouraged by Women’s March, a national organization that organizes the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and other events throughout the year. The group says on their website that the intention for their marches is to “promote feminist economies, reimagine democracy, and end white supremacy.”
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy