Fronteras Desk
If passed, Phoenix's abortion resolution would follow a similar measure passed months ago in Tucson
The Phoenix City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution that would direct local law enforcement to deprioritize abortion-ban enforcement. The move came just as an Arizona appeals court blocked enforcement on a Civil War-era law that bans almost all abortion. If passed, Phoenix would be the second...
azbex.com
Veto Sidelined $2B+ Roadway Project
While normally regarded as one of Arizona’s more pro-economic development and infrastructure governors, Governor Doug Ducey’s July veto of a bill that would have sent an extension of the Proposition 400 half-cent sales tax – a major funding source for Maricopa County transportation projects since 1985 – has already caused delays and ripple effects for major projects deemed essential for the county’s progress.
Here are the key 2022 general election dates Arizona voters need to know
PHOENIX – Fall isn’t just pumpkin spice season or spooky season, it’s voting season. The midterm general election takes place on Nov. 8. Arizona voters will elect a new governor, secretary of state and attorney general and decide whether the current superintendent of public instruction, treasurer and one U.S. senator and will stay in office or be replaced.
marketplace.org
An Arizona ballot measure would expose hidden spending in politics
The “Marketplace Morning Report” is running a special series, “Secret Money, Public Influence,” on money, politics and whether campaign donors can be “secret Santas” who spend big but don’t have to disclose it. This election cycle, we traveled to Arizona, where, in a month, voters will decide whether some of the biggest campaign spenders should have to reveal their identities. How this measure got on the ballot, what it hopes to achieve and what opponents say about it provide lessons about the so-called dark money that can sway elections near you.
Washington Examiner
They tried to stop school choice in Arizona, and they failed
Giving families the freedom to choose is arguably at the very core of our democracy. And recently, in Arizona, democracy worked exactly as intended. Given a choice between providing an Empowerment Scholarship Account to any family in the state who needs a better educational alternative or signing a petition to block that right, voters chose ESAs and cemented Arizona's position as a national leader in expanding educational choice. They refused to sign a petition to block this new and innovative educational legislation, and the challenge to the state's new school choice law failed .
POLITICO
Arizona’s clash over illegal immigration and college tuition
THE DREAM CONTINUES — Voters in a key border state will soon weigh a major reversal of local anti-immigrant policy. — Undocumented Arizona high school graduates can receive in-state university and community college tuition if Proposition 308 wins approval in November. Fired-up Latino organizers and prominent business interests back the measure. A handful of Republicans helped push the initiative onto the state’s action-packed midterm ballot. A lifelong conservative even chairs supporters’ well-funded political action committee.
Glendale Star
Signatures ‘fell short’ to block ESAs for all Arizona students
The apparently successful petition drive that blocked a “universal” expansion of Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts may not have been so successful after all. Officials with Save Our Schools Arizona, who said Friday, Sept. 23, that they turned in thousands more signatures than needed to force a vote on the issue, have now conceded that they “definitely got the numbers wrong.”
Shipping containers wait in Arizona community before going to border
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Some residents of Whetstone, just north of Sierra Vista, are not too keen that their community is being used as a staging area for shipping containers being used as barriers at the Mexico border. The Sierra Vista Herald/Review reports some locals find the containers...
Former Phoenix news anchor Kari Lake campaigns for Arizona governor
With Doug Ducey reaching his term limit, voters will elect Arizona’s next governor in November. Former Phoenix news anchor Kari Lake is now a Republican vying for that seat.
KTAR.com
Kari Lake says Arizona families should have abortion option in cases of rape, incest
PHOENIX — Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake said last week during a town hall she believes families should have the option for abortion in cases of rape and incest. Lake was asked by moderator León Krauze during the Oct. 3 event if a 12-year-old girl who was raped...
santansun.com
Students protest Legislature’s school policies
Students at six Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led Support Equality AZ Schools and...
Winemakers say Willcox Basin ballot initiative could spoil Arizona wine industry
(The Center Square) – Arizona winemakers warn their industry would be stunted if voters approve a new state-run governing body to restrict water usage in a basin home to most of their grapevines. Proposition 420 is on the ballots of some voters in both Graham and Cochise counties in...
KOLD-TV
HLC Final Report: Pima Community College requires monitoring
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Controversy and conflict continues at Pima Community College. The HLC’s draft report cited a “rift in governance that’s putting the college’s mission at risk”. The final report was issued a week ago, but we’re just now learning about it....
Transcript: Kari Lake, Arizona gubernatorial candidate, on "Face the Nation," Oct. 9, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with Kari Lake, Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, that aired on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 on "Face the Nation." MAJOR GARRETT: Now to the race for governor of Arizona. Our latest poll shows Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake tied at 49%. The two candidates have not scheduled a debate but they are here to answer our questions. Each candidate will have about eight and a half minutes, we intend to cover the same issues with each candidate. issues identified by our own polling as of leading concern to Arizona voters. Our ability to cover this ground, of course, will be influenced in no small measure by the length of the candidates answers. First Republican Carrie Lake, who joins us from Phoenix. Good morning, and welcome to FACE THE NATION.
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Denies Wrongdoing in GOP Lawsuit
The Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Arizona filed two lawsuits against Maricopa County, Arizona, this week, and the county isn’t happy about it. The two Republican organizations argued that the county’s policies would favor Democratic poll workers over Republicans in the 2022 midterm election. The...
ABC 15 News
Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County
COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
theprescotttimes.com
Governor Ducey Makes 100th Visit to Southern Arizona
TUCSON — Governor Doug Ducey today marked his 100th visit to Southern Arizona, a significant benchmark following his 2015 promise to be a governor for all Arizonans in every corner of the state. The governor began the day in Tucson by honoring the memory of Professor Thomas Meixner who...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Woman’s Wave of Action took to the streets of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors took to the streets of Phoenix Saturday to let their voices be heard at the Women’s Day of Action. Millions across the globe were marching for women’s rights as encouraged by Women’s March, a national organization that organizes the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and other events throughout the year. The group says on their website that the intention for their marches is to “promote feminist economies, reimagine democracy, and end white supremacy.”
